Parly Ferns to defend Cup against Australian parliamentarians

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 12:51

The New Zealand Parliamentary Netball team will this week host politicians from the Australian Federal Parliament and New South Wales State Parliament in Wellington for the annual Diggeress Cup competition.

"The Parly Ferns have successfully won the Diggeress Cup in the last two tournaments against the Australian Federal Parliament and NSW State Parliament teams. We have been training hard and are ready to defend the title for the third time," says Co-captain Louisa Wall.

The first Diggeress Cup tournament was played during the Netball World Cup in Sydney in October 2015, and the second tournament was in Sydney in October 2016.

"The matches against Australian counterparts are a great opportunity to further develop our inter-parliamentary relationships," says Ms Wall.

The Diggeress Cup was created to mark WW100 commemorations in 2015, and to symbolize the important relationship between our two countries. The Cup is played for by the two Trans-Tasman nations at least once every Parliamentary Term.

The NZ Parliamentary Netball team frequently plays matches around New Zealand with the aim of raising awareness and support for local charities.

"The match this Friday will raise funds for the Tania Dalton Foundation. The Foundation was recently created as a charitable foundation to honour and remember Tania, and act in support of sports training and development for underprivileged children. We are honoured to be able to lend our support to it," Ms Wall says.

The matches between the Parly Ferns, Australian Federal Parliament and NSW State Parliament will be held at 10.30am on Friday 17 March at the ASB Sport Centre in Wellington. Media and supporters are welcome to attend.

New Zealand MPs playing in this week’s tournament:

Louisa Wall (Captain)

Poto Williams

Maureen Pugh

Ria Bond

Carmel Sepuloni