Wild Kiwi sports event in Whangarei Heads next month

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 05:18

Whangarei District Council’s Venues and Events staff are rallying to support this year’s Wild Kiwi which will see hundreds of keen as mustard athletes and weekend warriors traversing Bream Head in April.

The event is a great way to showcase the District’s beautiful countryside, landscapes and seascapes, spreading the word that Whangarei is a place where all types of successful events are held.

Last year’s successful event delivered challenging, yet achievable, vista-filled courses and plans are in train to ensure Wild Kiwi becomes an annual event on the national sporting calendar.

Over the past 15 years, Wild Kiwi owners and organisers, Total Sport, have scoured the country to ensure their events are held in the best locations in a country full of fine locations.

Carving a niche in participation-based sports, when they find a spot they believe will inspire and challenge, they then create course options that meet the demand of a growing and discerning market looking for memorable weekend-away experiences.

The Wild Kiwi will be held on several different parcels of land across Whangarei Heads, mostly the Bream Head Scenic Reserve.

The course has been set in collaboration with local stakeholders, including the Bream Head Conservation Trust, Department of Conservation and local hapu, Ngatiwai.

Chair of the Bream Head Conservation Trust and Whangarei District Council Ward Representative, Greg Innes, encourages people to visit the Bream Head Scenic Reserve to experience all it has to offer.

"Bream Head (Te Whara) has outstanding coastal scenic views," Greg says.

"Combined with its ecological restoration, it is distinctive, and has a strong sense of place and vibrant engaged communities.

"Visiting Whangarei Heads will be an unforgettable experience. It is close to Auckland, and I invite everyone to join us to participate in this exciting event."

The Whangarei District Council is a key partner and supporter in the development to date, and see the benefits that events such as The Wild Kiwi bring to the region.

The vision around The Wild Kiwi is that it will provide a unique weekend experience for locals and visitors from outside the region.

The objective is to provide much more than just an event that generates a bit of huffing and puffing - local Event Manager, Michael Davis (aka "Mavis") has plans to send people away having had an amazingly memorable and authentic experience in one of the true hidden secrets in NZ.

"We have this extraordinary coastline and playground on our doorstep and it was begging for an event to be held through its trails and terrain," he said.

"The local support and encouragement has been immense and our event management team look forward to showcasing our beautiful part of the world to all the competitors and supporters.

Event options at the 2017 Wild Kiwi include:

Individual or teams multi-sport event (3km run / 12km kayak / 25km MTB / 15km run)

21km run / walk

15km run / walk

8km run / walk

3km kids dash

For more information on the Wild Kiwi event, being held on Saturday 8 April 2017, take a trot to the website www.thewildkiwi.co.nz.