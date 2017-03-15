The Giz gets on board with SMEG Racing

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 11:07

He was the Kiwi star of the Clipsall 500 with a stunning come-from-behind win and now Shane ‘The Giz’ van Gisbergen has the SMEG logo on his helmet, joining the SMEG Racing team for 2017.

Smeg Racing has stepped up the action to GT level Endurance racing this year after winning three national V8 Touring Car titles and securing runner-up spot in the New Zealand Endurance Championship in the last three seasons.

They’ve enlisted the extra driving force of van Gisbergen to join with their SMEG Racing champion drivers Simon Evans and Gene Rollinson to take a shot at the trophy.

And they’re well armed for the battle with the team’s spectacular new 2016 Audi R8 LMS G3 Ultra, making its New Zealand debut on 18 March at the NZ Endurance Championship final in Ruapuna.

Shane van Gisbergen was born to race, signing a professional racing contract at just 17 years of age.

He won a championship in Formula Ford in 2006 and finished a close second to teammate Daniel Gaunt in the Toyota Racing Series in 2007, before making the V8 Supercar championship debut he has always dreamed about with Stone Brothers Racing.

He is at the top of his game, winning the 2016 Australian Supercars title and the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup in 2016. More recently he completed a perfect opening weekend to the 2017 season of the Supercars series, by winning both races in Adelaide, in stunning fashion.

"I can’t wait to get in the new SMEG Racing Audi and get on the track in New Zealand," said van Gisbergen.

"Simon and Gene are incredible drivers and together I think we’ll be a fantastic Endurance team," he said.

Mark Jones, Founder of Jones Family Business, the New Zealand distributor of SMEG, says that the trio make for a ‘dream team’ for SMEG Racing.

"Simon Evans and Gene Rollinson are formidable drivers in their own right, and to be partnered with a driver of the quality of Shane van Gisbergen is exciting to say the least.

"We’re not throttling back on the New Zealand V8s however, and were delighted with the win at Hampton Downs last weekend to seal the BNT NZ Touring Car title for 2017.

But we’re very keen to add that Endurance trophy to the list of SMEG Racing wins this year," said Jones.

The team schedule for the rest of the year is:

- 2017 New Zealand Endurance Championship, 18 March, Ruapuna (debut for the Audi car)

- ENEOS North Island Endurance Championship, 20 May, Taupo

- ENEOS North Island Endurance Championship, 24 June, Hampton Downs

- ENEOS North Island Endurance Championship, 22 July, Pukekohe

- (unconfirmed) Highlands 101

- (unconfirmed) Hampton Downs 101

The new Smeg car

- 2016 Audi R8 LMS G3 Ultra

- It has ABS (which the older car didn’t) and a highly rated aerodynamic package

- The car raced last year in Australia

- It will make its debut in NZ on 18 March, at the NZ Endurance Championship final in Ruapuna

Shane Van Gisbergen background:

- Won the 2006 New Zealand Formula Ford championship

- Finished a close second to teammate Daniel Gaunt in the 2007 Toyota Racing Series

- Finished second in the 2014 International V8 Supercars Championship, and won first place in 2016

- Won the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup in 2016

- Recently completed a perfect opening weekend to the 2017 season of the Supercars series by winning both races in Adelaide, on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 March