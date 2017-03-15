BNZ Crusaders injury update: Israel Dagg, Seta Tamanivalu, Digby Ioane

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 16:05

Israel Dagg has had an MRI scan which has confirmed a PCL and lateral meniscal injury. He has been seen by a specialist who has recommended a small operation to assist his recovery. He is expected to be ready to return to play in approximately 6 weeks.

Seta Tamanivalu is progressing well after sustaining a right upper hamstring injury last weekend against the Reds. His return to play is expected to be in the vicinity of 4 weeks.

Digby Ioane has also been ruled out with injury this week, after sustaining a minor hand injury. The injury will be assessed early next week before a decision will be made about his availability for the following weekend's game against the Force.