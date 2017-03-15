Hoffman to lead Warriors side after Tuivasa-Sheck ruled out

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 16:32

Ryan Hoffman will lead the Vodafone Warriors against Canterbury-Bankstown on Friday night after captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was today ruled out of the third-round NRL encounter at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin (8.00pm kick-off).

Tuivasa-Sheck left the field with concussion in the first half of last Friday night’s clash against the Melbourne Storm at Mount Smart Stadium. He hasn’t fully recovered and therefore won’t be available to play against the Bulldogs.

"Roger has been through the concussion protocols as required and hasn’t been cleared to play," said Vodafone Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney.

In his absence, Kearney today confirmed the vastly experienced Hoffman, who led the club last year, will return as captain in his 289th career appearance.

"Ryan is a natural choice. He’s one of our leaders and is well versed in the demands of the role," said Kearney.

Tuimoala Lolohea, who was originally named on an extended bench on Tuesday, will now replace Tuivasa-Sheck at fullback wearing the No 18 jersey.

As well as Tuivasa-Sheck, the other player omitted from the initial 21-man squad will be halfback Mason Lino, who will travel with the club’s Intrust Super Premiership side for its third-round encounter with Wests Tigers on Saturday.

The Vodafone Warriors arrive in Dunedin later today and have their final training run at Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

The team also has a signing session at the Southern Cross Hotel from 5.00pm-5.45pm tomorrow.