The BNZ Crusaders will host the Blues at AMI Stadium this Friday night, and Head Coach Scott Robertson has made seven changes to the starting side that beat the Reds last weekend.
Owen Franks returns to the 3 jersey, while Jordan Taufua and Jed Brown join Whetu Douglas in the loose forward trio.
Bryn Hall will start at halfback this week against his former team, with Mitchell Drummond on the bench.
Manasa Mataele will make his Super Rugby debut, replacing his injured uncle Seta Tamanivalu at 14. George Bridge takes the other wing, with Digby Ioane also ruled out after injuring a finger. David Havili steps into fullback, with Israel Dagg out of contention after injuring his knee.
Wyatt Crockett and returns to play this week off the bench, providing prop cover alongside Michael Alaalatoa. Pete Samu provides loose forward cover, and Sean Wainui will cover the backs.
New Zealand teams are celebrating that rugby is a game for everyone in this round, and players will be wearing different coloured laces to illustrate the point. BNZ Crusaders players are sharing their multi-coloured laces with girls from the West Melton, West Rolleston, Broadfield and Clearview Under 10s teams, who will play the curtain raisers on Friday night. They will also take laces to various schools around Christchurch on Thursday afternoon, and share some messages with the students about what the 'Rugby for Everyone' round represents.
Kick off is at 7:35pm Friday night, at Christchurch's AMI Stadium. Tickets are available through ticketdirect.co.nz or by downloading the Ticket Direct app.
BNZ Crusaders team to play the Blues:
1. Joe Moody
2. Codie Taylor
3. Owen Franks
4. Scott Barrett
5. Sam Whitelock (C)
6. Jordan Taufua
7. Jed Brown
8. Whetu Douglas
9. Bryn Hall
10. Mitchell Hunt
11. George Bridge
12. Ryan Crotty (VC)
13. Jack Goodhue
14. Manasa Mataele
15. David Havili
RESERVES
16. Ben Funnell
17. Wyatt Crockett
18. Michael Alaalatoa
19. Luke Romano
20. Pete Samu
21. Mitchell Drummond
22. Marty McKenzie
23. Sean Wainui
