Record numbers at community sports event

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 21:23

Sarah Karika, a final year Bachelor of Sport and Exercise student, helps out at the ManawatÅ« Inter-schools Triathlon event, held in Palmerston North this week.

Associate Professor Andy Martin has been involved in triathlon as both a participant and event manager for the past 25 years.

As the manager of a major kids’ triathlon series in ManawatÅ« for more than a decade, Associate Professor Andy Martin can claim at least some of the credit for getting thousands of children involved in the sport.

The School of Sport and Exercise staff member this month finished managing the Crankit Specialized I Tri’d the Tri Series for the 14th year in a row, with more than 3400 children participating - an average of 680 at each weekly event.

This week students from Dr Martin’s Sport Management/Coaching Practicum course managed the ManawatÅ« Inter-schools Triathlon event and next week will volunteer at the Weetbix Triathlon in Palmerston North where some 2000 children are expected to take part.

Dr Martin says, "These events are great examples of Massey student and staff involvement at a community level and successfully putting theory into practice."

Sarah Karika, a final year Bachelor of Sport and Exercise student, who is working and also doing her practicum placement at Sport ManawatÅ« says, "It is really important for students to gain a range of volunteer experiences in the sport industry to enhance their future employability."

This years Crankit Specialized I Tri’d the Tri Series involved 60 adult and secondary school volunteers. The event is also supported by 20 local community sponsors, including Massey University, who provide goodies and spot prizes each week, along with a medal on the final night.

Dr Martin says, "The kids tri series has become an iconic Palmerston North event, and the increased use of social media has helped keep the community engaged. We also recognise the schools that have the most participants’ per roll by providing new sports equipment for the children to use."

Dr Martin has been involved in triathlon as both a participant and event manager in New Zealand for the past 25 years. In 1991 he completed Olympic distance, half and full Ironmans, and in 2015, he competed in the age group World Champions triathlon with his son in Chicago. Dr Martin recently placed third in the National Olympic Triathlon in Wellington and he has been selected, along with two of his sons, to compete at the age-group World Triathlon Championship later this year in Rotterdam.