All to play for on Saturday ahead of RWC 2019 pool draw

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 02:49

Ahead of the final round of the RBS 6 Nations this Saturday, it could be a nervy time for Scotland, France, Wales and Ireland with plenty of World Rugby Rankings movements possible.

These tests are the last that could affect the rankings ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2019 pool draw, which takes place in Kyoto, Japan, on 10 May, with the draw bands determined by how the automatically qualified teams finish on the ladder.

As it currently stands, the draw bands are:

Band 1: New Zealand, England, Australia, Ireland

Band 2: Scotland, Wales, South Africa, France

Band 3: Argentina, Japan, Georgia, Italy

These are the 12 teams that qualified based on their top-three finish in pool play during Rugby World Cup 2015. The other eight teams will be determined by the RWC 2019 qualification process.

Ireland are the only team in the top band at risk of dropping out this weekend. Should Joe Schmidt’s side lose to England in Dublin, Wales will replace them in fourth position provided they beat France in Paris.

Meanwhile, Argentina still have a chance of squeezing into the top eight and will do so if Scotland lose by more than 15 points to Italy or if France lose by more than 15 points to Wales.

World Rugby Rankings

New Zealand - 94.78

England - 91.02

Australia - 86.35

Ireland - 83.18

Scotland - 82.18

Wales - 82.16

South Africa - 81.79

France - 81.21

Argentina - 79.91

Fiji - 76.46

Japan - 74.22

Georgia - 74.14

Tonga - 71.94

Italy - 71.17

The full rankings permutations for Six Nations teams are:

Scotland (fifth, 82.18) v Italy (14th, 71.17)

Scotland win by more than 15 points - Scotland 82.18, Italy 71.17

Scotland win by 15 points or less - Scotland 82.18, Italy 71.17

Draw - Scotland 81.18, Italy 72.17

Scotland win by 15 points or less - Scotland 80.18, Italy 73.17

Scotland win by more than 15 points - Scotland 79.18, Italy 74.17

France (eighth, 81.21) v Wales (sixth, 82.16)

France win by more than 15 points - France 82.398, Wales 80.96

France win by 15 points or less - France 82.00, Wales 81.36

Draw - France 81.00, Wales 82.36

Wales win by 15 points or less - France 80.00, Wales 83.36

Wales win by more than 15 points - France 79.40, Wales 83.96

Ireland (fourth, 83.18) v England (second, 91.02)

Ireland win by more than 15 points - Ireland 85.40, England 88.79

Ireland win by 15 points or less - Ireland 84.66, England 89.53

Draw - Ireland 83.66, England 90.53

England win by 15 points or less - Ireland 82.66, England 91.53

England win by more than 15 points - Ireland 82.40, England 91.79