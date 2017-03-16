NZRL World Cup Festivals kick off this week

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 14:44

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) and Rugby League World Cup 2017 (RLWC2017) are launching their national Festivals programme in Dunedin this week.

NZRL and RLWC2017 have partnered to deliver 20 festivals across New Zealand, giving young rugby league players and their families the chance to learn more about rugby league and to get behind the Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns in their respective Rugby League World Cup campaigns this year.

Fans and their families will get their first opportunity this Friday (17 March 2017, 11am) to sign the Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns supporters’ banners at Logan Park in Dunedin.

This event follows last week’s launch of the Education Resource, forming part of the RLWC2017 Legacy programme which aims to strengthen the links between schools and rugby league clubs and leave a lasting legacy for the game in NZ once the tournament is over.

Kirsty Sharp, New Zealand Rugby League’s Legacy Manager says "New Zealand has been lucky enough to host a number of quality international sporting tournaments over the past few years. Each of those generates new interest in the sport, while reigniting passion in those who have been involved previously. Our Legacy Programme aims to harness that interest, energy and passion to keep people involved once the Rugby League World Cup has finished.

"With our education pack, festivals, volunteer programme and facilities improvement plan, we believe our partnership with the Rugby League World Cup 2017 will bring lasting benefits to not only our clubs and participants but also the wider community."

RLWC2017 General Manager New Zealand Operations, Andrea Nelson says: "We are committed to growing and maintaining a strong foundation for the game here in New Zealand and pleased to have the opportunity to reach out to local communities and build a long-standing legacy for rugby league through these programmes."

The RLWC2017 team will also be at Polyfest in Manukau Sports Bowl on Friday 17 March and Saturday 18 March to promote the sport’s pinnacle international tournament, which will be co-hosted by New Zealand from 27 October - 2 December 2017.