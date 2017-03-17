FIFA Confederations Cup visit - Gilberto Silva and Ivan Vicelich

|
New Zealand Football are hosting a media opportunity with two-time FIFA Confederations Cup winner and FIFA World Cup winner Gilberto Silva and All Whites legend Ivan Vicelich.
Silva will be in Auckland this week with the FIFA Confederations Cup to promote the All Whites involvement in the ‘Tournament of Champions’ this June.
The details of this media opportunity are below;
FIFA Confederations Cup visit
Who: Brazil and Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva and former All White Ivan Vicelich
When: Sunday 19 March, 2017 11am - 12pm
Where: Alongside the Auckland Viaduct Events Centre, Auckland
What: Media Scrum and one-on-one interviews
