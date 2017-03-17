FIFA Confederations Cup visit - Gilberto Silva and Ivan Vicelich

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 13:55

New Zealand Football are hosting a media opportunity with two-time FIFA Confederations Cup winner and FIFA World Cup winner Gilberto Silva and All Whites legend Ivan Vicelich.

Silva will be in Auckland this week with the FIFA Confederations Cup to promote the All Whites involvement in the ‘Tournament of Champions’ this June.

For more detail on Gilberto Silva’s visit to Auckland click here

The details of this media opportunity are below;

FIFA Confederations Cup visit

Who: Brazil and Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva and former All White Ivan Vicelich

When: Sunday 19 March, 2017 11am - 12pm

Where: Alongside the Auckland Viaduct Events Centre, Auckland

What: Media Scrum and one-on-one interviews

Please confirm your attendance for this media opportunity.