Michael Venus hits form

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 15:43

New Zealand Davis Cup team member Michael Venus has hit some form ahead of the clash with Korea in Auckland next month.

Venus has teamed up with Mexico’s Santiago Gonzalez to reach the semifinals of the doubles at the US$150,000 Irving Challenger in Dallas, Texas.

Venus, who entered the tournament at No.40 in the world and Gonzalez beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) and Andreas Siljestrom (Sweden) in three sets in the first round and today they accounted for American James Cerretani and Nikola Mektic (Croatia) 6-4 2-6 10-8.

At the same tournament 43rd ranked Marcus Daniell and Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner are through to the quarter-finals and will take on the Indian pair of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan.