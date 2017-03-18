Swifts fall to Fever in Perth

Saturday, 18 March, 2017 - 01:39

The NSW Swifts put in a huge effort against the West Coast Fever in Round 5 of Suncorp Super Netball in Perth on Friday night, but a strong last quarter from the hosts was enough to condemn the visitors to a third defeat of the season, 50-45.

NSW Swifts Head Coach Rob Wright praised a strong defensive effort by the home side and said restricting his team to 45 goals meant it would always be a tough contest to win.

"I thought the Fever put in an amazing effort in defence tonight and keeping us to that total of goals shows how well they played in that area of the court in particular," he said.

"There were a lot of areas tonight where the game was won and lost, however, I think it was in those vital key moments that the Fever were stronger, more composed and that was ultimately the difference between the sides.

"There are times when we let ourselves down, not just from quarter to quarter but even in particular quarters too where we do some great stuff but then don't capitaise on it. We knew with with this young group that it would be a bumpy road at the start and there will be more learnings to take from tonight.

"We get to play again next week and it's a big one, the Magpies, and that's another big challenge for this team to get up for."

The Fever edged the early moments of the first quarter with strong defence from Stacey Francis and Courtney Bruce forcing Swifts shooters Amy Sommerville and Sam Wallace to shoot from range, while some lose passing in the attacking end cost the visitors chances to convert.

However, despite this, the Swifts were patient with Maddy Proud and Paige Hadley probing well outside circle to help break the Fever defensive setup. At the other end Kaylia Stanton was in the zone and rewarding the hosts’ defensive pressure as the Western Australian outfit took a 13-10 lead to quarter-time.

The Fever pushed that advantage out to six goals early in the second with goal defence Stacey Francis managing to disrupt the Swifts’ attack, however, some cool finishing from Wallace and Sommerville brought the deficit back to two midway through the period.

At the Swifts defensive end Sarah Klau and Maddy Turner also started to find their groove, forcing Stanton and goal attack Nat Medhurst off target as the visitors drew level with five to go to the big break.

The Fever regrouped to score two quick goals and retake the lead but, unlike earlier in the game, they weren’t able to shake the Swifts off as Wallace and Sommerville converted the hard-earned possession the likes of Proud, Hadley and skipper Abbey McCulloch were supplying them with.

There was two between the sides at halftime and the game was nicely poised to be a thriller.

The opening exchanges of the third quarter didn’t disappoint as the physicality of the game went up a notch. Wallace was impressive in the attacking end for the Swifts, taking passes under immense pressure and converting, but the Fever started to gain the upper hand in the midcourt with Medhurst also pulling more strings up front for them and the lead at the last break was two.

Claire O’Brien became Swift No.50 when she came on at three-quarter time, replacing Proud as Hadley moved to centre, and the debutant showed some nice touches as the visitors got back on level terms at 42-42 midway through the period.

But the Fever upped the ante again to regain a five-goal lead with five remaining and the Swifts had to battle hard to stay in the game. That they did, but in the end big plays from the experienced Bruce and Medhurst at either end of the court for the Fever were enough to keep the Swifts at bay.

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER SCORES

SWIFTS: Q1: 10 - Q2: 24 (14) - Q3: 35 (11) - Q4: 45 (10)

FEVER: Q1: 13 - Q2: 26 (13) - Q3: 37 (11) - Q4: 50 (13)

STARTING LINE-UPS

SWIFTS: GS Sam Wallace, GA Amy Sommerville, WA Paige Hadley, C Maddy Proud, WD Abbey McCulloch, GD Maddy Turner, GK Sarah Klau

FEVER: GS Kaylia Stanton, GA Nat Medhurst, WA Ingrid Colyer, C Verity Charles, WD Jessica Anstiss, GD Stacey Francis, GK Courtney Bruce

POSITIONAL CHANGES

SWIFTS: Q4: Claire O’Brien WA, Paige Hadley C

SHOOTING STATS

SWIFTS: 45/51 @ 88%

S. Wallace: 34/37 @ 92%

A. Sommerville: 11/14 @ 79%

FEVER: 50/65 @ 77%

K. Stanton: 43/56 @ 77%

N. Medhurst: 7/9 @ 78%

MVP: Courtney Bruce (Fever)