Surf Life Saving NZ High Performance squads announced

Sunday, 19 March, 2017 - 18:01

Surf Life Saving New Zealand announced its High Performance Squads today at the conclusion of the TSB Bank New Zealand Surf Life Saving Championships in Christchurch.

The naming of the squads is the first step in the pathway to the 2018 Lifesaving World Championships in Adelaide, Australia.

New Zealand Open squad:

Adam Simpson - Mt Maunganui

Andrew Trembath - St Clair

Carina Doyle - St Clair

Casie Fyall - Waikanae

Chris Dawson - Midway

Cory Taylor - Midway

Danielle McKenzie - Mairangi Bay

Devon Halligan - Omanu Beach

Jake Hurley - Mairangi Bay

Kayla Imrie - Paekakariki

Kodi Harman - Papamoa

Laura Quilter - Wainui

Lewis Clareburt - Lyall Bay

Max Beattie - Omanu Beach

Natalie Peat - Papamoa

Nick Malcolm - Mairangi Bay

Oli Puddick - Mt Maunganui

Olivia Corrin - Midway

Olivia Eaton - Mt Maunganui

Samantha Lee - Lyall Bay

Steven Kent - Titahi Bay

New Zealand Development squad:

Bayden Botha - Mairangi Bay

Ben Johnston - Papamoa

Ben Lewis - Ocean Beach Kiwi

Daniel Barron - Mt Maunganui

Declan Dempster - Mt Maunganui

Ella Drinnan - Orewa

Hamish Miller - Mt Maunganui

Hannah Williams - Piha

Jamie Gedye - Waikanae

Javon McCallum - Fitzroy

Jessica Miller - Mt Maunganui

Libby Bradley - Mt Maunganui

Lincoln Wade - Mt Maunganui

Madison Kidd - Papamoa

Matthew Scott - Midway

Rebecca Cole - Fitzroy

Samalulu Clifton - Mairangi Bay

Seb Johnson - Sumner

New Zealand Youth squad:

Aidan Smith - Papamoa

Alaynah Bettany - Lyall Bay

Briana Irving - Waikanae

Claudia Kelly - East End

Hannah Baker - East End

Joshua Lee - Ocean Beach Kiwi

Julian Atakura - Lyall Bay

Levi Ata - Orewa

Lochlainn O'Connor - Mt Maunganui

Louis Clark - Taylors Mistake

Lucy Makaea - Orewa

Luther Maxwell - Lyall Bay

Mitch Cowdrey - Papamoa

Oscar Williams - Piha

Sasha Reid - Fitzroy

Sophie Sandford - Omanu Beach

Tessa Bradley - Mt Maunganui

Zac Reid - Fitzroy

Surf Life Saving New Zealand will be selecting teams from these squads to represent New Zealand at the 2017 Sanyo Cup in June, the World Games in July and the International Surf Rescue Challenge in November and these will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Development and Youth Squads include athletes who have the potential to represent New Zealand at both Open and Youth levels in the future.

All squads are selected for a 12 month period and the National Selectors reserve the right to add athletes to squads at any time.

Congratulations to all the selected athletes.