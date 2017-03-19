Surf Life Saving NZ High Performance squads announced

|
Surf Life Saving New Zealand announced its High Performance Squads today at the conclusion of the TSB Bank New Zealand Surf Life Saving Championships in Christchurch.
The naming of the squads is the first step in the pathway to the 2018 Lifesaving World Championships in Adelaide, Australia.
New Zealand Open squad:
Adam Simpson - Mt Maunganui
Andrew Trembath - St Clair
Carina Doyle - St Clair
Casie Fyall - Waikanae
Chris Dawson - Midway
Cory Taylor - Midway
Danielle McKenzie - Mairangi Bay
Devon Halligan - Omanu Beach
Jake Hurley - Mairangi Bay
Kayla Imrie - Paekakariki
Kodi Harman - Papamoa
Laura Quilter - Wainui
Lewis Clareburt - Lyall Bay
Max Beattie - Omanu Beach
Natalie Peat - Papamoa
Nick Malcolm - Mairangi Bay
Oli Puddick - Mt Maunganui
Olivia Corrin - Midway
Olivia Eaton - Mt Maunganui
Samantha Lee - Lyall Bay
Steven Kent - Titahi Bay
New Zealand Development squad:
Bayden Botha - Mairangi Bay
Ben Johnston - Papamoa
Ben Lewis - Ocean Beach Kiwi
Daniel Barron - Mt Maunganui
Declan Dempster - Mt Maunganui
Ella Drinnan - Orewa
Hamish Miller - Mt Maunganui
Hannah Williams - Piha
Jamie Gedye - Waikanae
Javon McCallum - Fitzroy
Jessica Miller - Mt Maunganui
Libby Bradley - Mt Maunganui
Lincoln Wade - Mt Maunganui
Madison Kidd - Papamoa
Matthew Scott - Midway
Rebecca Cole - Fitzroy
Samalulu Clifton - Mairangi Bay
Seb Johnson - Sumner
New Zealand Youth squad:
Aidan Smith - Papamoa
Alaynah Bettany - Lyall Bay
Briana Irving - Waikanae
Claudia Kelly - East End
Hannah Baker - East End
Joshua Lee - Ocean Beach Kiwi
Julian Atakura - Lyall Bay
Levi Ata - Orewa
Lochlainn O'Connor - Mt Maunganui
Louis Clark - Taylors Mistake
Lucy Makaea - Orewa
Luther Maxwell - Lyall Bay
Mitch Cowdrey - Papamoa
Oscar Williams - Piha
Sasha Reid - Fitzroy
Sophie Sandford - Omanu Beach
Tessa Bradley - Mt Maunganui
Zac Reid - Fitzroy
Surf Life Saving New Zealand will be selecting teams from these squads to represent New Zealand at the 2017 Sanyo Cup in June, the World Games in July and the International Surf Rescue Challenge in November and these will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Development and Youth Squads include athletes who have the potential to represent New Zealand at both Open and Youth levels in the future.
All squads are selected for a 12 month period and the National Selectors reserve the right to add athletes to squads at any time.
Congratulations to all the selected athletes.
