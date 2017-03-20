Wellington Firebirds squad named to play Northern Districts

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 11:21

The Wellington Firebirds team to play Northern Districts at Mt Maunganui’s Bay Oval from Tuesday 21st to Friday 24th March has been named.

The side features one change from the squad that contested a thrilling final day draw against the Central Stags, with Fraser Colson included in place of Stephen Murdoch who is unavailable for selection.

After making his First-Class debut for Wellington in the 2013-14 season, Colson played in seven matches during last year’s Plunket Shield campaign. Alongside hitting 97 against Otago, the highlight of Colson’s season was an unbeaten 51 against this week’s opposition. That innings helped lead the Firebirds to a 3-wicket win with just an over remaining.

The Wellington Firebirds squad is:

Michael Papps (Captain)

Brent Arnel

Hamish Bennett

Tom Blundell

Fraser Colson

Hamish Marshall

Matt McEwan

Iain McPeake

Luke Ronchi

Anurag Verma

Luke Woodcock

Peter Younghusband