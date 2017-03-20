NZDF team named for 2017 Invictus Games in Canada

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 11:46

A strong team of 25 athletes has been selected to represent the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

The Games, which will take place from 23-30 September, will be the biggest yet, with 600 wounded, injured and ill active duty and veteran servicemen and women from 16 countries competing in 12 adaptive sport events.

The NZDF team will be captained by Jason Pore, who said it was an honour to be selected to lead the team in Toronto.

"Representing the NZDF, as well as representing both the veterans and the families of the wounded, is humbling and deeply meaningful to me," he said. "I have experienced the challenges and rewards that come from that involvement, and have the learnings of my combined experiences to support and guide others through them."

Adaptive sport allows those who have been wounded, injured or unwell during service to their country to look forward and focus on the possibilities.

"The ability to participate in adaptive sports creates the opportunity to build confidence, interact with family and friends and more importantly creates a platform for people to get together, share experiences and work through challenges in a positive environment," Pore said.

The team could not participate without the generous support of so many, in particular its key sponsors - Auckland RSA, Christchurch Memorial RSA, Fulton Hogan, BLK, Offlimits Trust and the Fallen Heroes Trust.

The team’s journey can be followed on facebook.com/InvictusGamesNZ and Instagram.com/NZDFInvictusTeam