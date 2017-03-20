Feedback sought for NZ Rugby's Respect and Responsibility Review

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 16:13

New Zealand Rugby’s (NZR) Respect and Responsibility Review Panel is asking New Zealanders to share their stories to help inform their review of New Zealand Rugby’s culture.

Chaired by New Zealand Law Society President Kathryn Beck, the Panel has been charged with researching and reviewing New Zealand Rugby’s policies, processes and programmes as the organisation seeks guidance on building a culture of respect and responsibility within rugby.

Ms Beck said while the panel had already heard from many people, it felt strongly about inviting the public to share their own experiences.

"We want to hear people's stories - whether it's based on experiences with rugby or suggestions you've got for making a difference to the way rugby is delivered in New Zealand - we feel listening to people’s stories will be an important part of ensuring that our work makes a difference," Ms Beck said.

The online mailbox will allow people to tell to their own story and make suggestions in response to some questions. In addition, the Panel has undertaken interviews, focus groups and workshops with members of the rugby community and other key stakeholders and these are ongoing.

"We are keen to hear from as many people as possible. These stories will help to direct our thinking around identifying the issues that need examining and developing some approaches to addressing them and building on the positives. All this input will help to make a difference."

Ms Beck said she was encouraged by the conversations already held with New Zealand Rugby.

"It is clear that a drive for change is coming from within rugby, and there is a genuine desire to be responsible, respectful, and to be leaders in the community in this regard.

"Rugby in New Zealand is in a unique position where it should be able to inspire and encourage New Zealanders - young and old - to be the very best people they can be."

The online survey can be found here - www.surveymonkey.com/r/93MQDRH

New Zealand Rugby Respect and Responsibility Review Panel

The Review is being Chaired by New Zealand Law Society President and employment lawyer Kathryn Beck and is joined by fellow panel members Sport New ZealandBoard member and former netball administrator Jackie Barron, New Zealand Cricket and Hurricanes Board member Liz Dawson, former World Anti-Doping Agency head David Howman, HR and Communications Executive Kate Daly, former All Black greats Michael Jones and Keven Mealamu, respected former All Blacks doctor Dr Deb Robinson, and Olympic Gold medallist Lisa Carrington. Robyn Cockburn is supporting the review as researcher and writer.