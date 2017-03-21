Green to miss remainder of season

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 13:03

GIANTS Netball can confirm Captain Kimberlee Green has ruptured her Anterior Cruciate Ligament and will miss the remainder of the 2017 Suncorp Super Netball.

Scans yesterday confirmed the long-time NSW representative sustained the injury during a collision in the opening minute of the GIANTS’ Round 5 fixture against Adelaide Thunderbirds at Canberra’s AIS Arena.

After leaving the court with the assistance of the Club’s medical team, Green returned to the bench with a bandaged left leg for the second half to cheer on her teammates.

Green will now undergo surgery on Thursday 30 March before beginning her rehabilitation, which is expected to take between 9-12 months.

Head Coach Julie Fitzgerald said the team is naturally devastated with the diagnosis, however would rally around their Captain on her road to recovery.

"While I expected the worst, I’m still gutted for Kim as is the rest of the team upon confirmation of her ACL injury," Fitzgerald said.

"We’re a close knit group so we’re all feeling this, but I have no doubt the team will rally around her and provide endless support throughout her rehabilitation. I’ve known Kim for a very long time, and I know she would be embarrassed by all the attention; but she is an important member of our Club and will continue to be.

"There’s a long road ahead but she is a tough cookie and I have no doubt Kim will conquer the challenges she encounters face on."

Fitzgerald confirmed Green would continue to have an active role within the team as Captain, supporting her teammates throughout her rehabilitation period.

"In my opinion, Kim is one of the best Captains in Australian sport. GIANTS Netball is very fortunate to have someone of her calibre involved with the Club, and I know the players really respect her," Fitzgerald said.

"Kim will continue to have a strong presence in this team both at training and match days, but in what capacity and when is yet to be determined. For now we will continue to support and encourage her through this sensitive time.

Fitzgerald also confirmed she would consider all options before making a decision on any temporary or permanent replacement players ahead of the GIANTS’ Round 6 contest against the Melbourne Vixens at Hisense Arena this Saturday 25 March.