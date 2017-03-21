Avenue to US colleges for baseball players made smoother

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 14:09

The nation’s best and brightest young baseball players now have an easier path to colleges and universities across the United States with a new agreement between the Kentucky-based company Custom College Recruiting (CCR) and Baseball New Zealand.

Custom College Recruiting is one of the world’s most effective recruiting services, striving on realistic opportunities and helping the everyday athlete that truly needs the help. They service multiple national government sporting associations, and have helped athletes in 38 different countries receive upwards of $74m(NZD) worth of collegiate scholarships and programs.

"After my first meeting with (Baseball New Zealand CEO) Ryan Flynn, I could see he was on to something special," said CCR Founder and CEO Shane Howard, whose work with Basketball New Zealand first brought the two parties together. "It’s not every day that I sit down with people who work with young adults in the sports world that do not have an agenda and after speaking with Ryan and a bit of research he no doubt is in this for the right reasons and that is a huge part of why we are excited about this partnership.

"We have worked with athletes here in New Zealand for a little over 2 years, and in that time, I have witnessed what I call a glut of athletes in a small population," said Howard. "The number of athletes in New Zealand is astounding, and I’ve observed the baseball buzz building over the last year-and we are excited to be able to give athletes a pathway that will give them potential opportunities that most people only dream of and ten years from now you will see a correlation to the increase of Kiwis playing university baseball and the rise in the overall talent across New Zealand."

CCR caught Flynn’s eye by helping large numbers of basketball players with offers in the States, and Flynn is excited by the new partnership. "It’s really difficult for a smaller organization like ours to personally assist every deserving baseball player to get to America and play ball while securing an education, but I trust Shane and his vision, and I believe they’ll serve as an honorable and reliable partner to help our young people and their families during such a crucial period in their lifetimes.

"We have more collegiate players in the US than we have ever had, and we only see this number growing over the next 3-5 years and beyond, and each case is unique and requires a great deal of time to ensure that our student-athlete finds the best fit, academically and athletically," Flynn added. "This is the exact reason why a trusted partner in this arena is so important right now for our baseball programme. I also like their pricing model and believe they are and will be fair in every way to families learning about the sometimes confusing and complicated admissions process in the US."

CCR has had multiple inquiries in recent months from athletes from different sports, per Howard, who said they’ll work to inform parents of what coaches and scouts are looking for at US universities. "We get a lot of kids and parents coming to us wanting to know about exposure options in the states, but they are playing men’s softball here in New Zealand," added Howard. "I can say with zero hesitation that if you want to have access to university options in the US university system, you must showcase your abilities playing baseball. Nothing wrong with softball…it just won’t help you 99% of the time when trying to get a baseball scholarship.

"I get asked from time to time if I am in the college recruiting business," said Howard, adding, "I politely tell them, no, I am in the making-dreams-become-a-reality business and showing-people-what’s-possible business."

The agreement will go into effect immediately, and Baseball New Zealand officials expect Howard and his team in Auckland in the coming months to run educational sessions in the country.