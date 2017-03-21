Latest Giltrap Group Rotax series round 'a game-changer'

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 16:19

The fourth round of the Giltrap Group New Zealand Rotax Max Challenge at Te Puke on Sunday was a real game-changer.

In the Rotax Junior class Ryan Wood from Wellington took pole position with a time of 35.306 from on-form Auckland pair Callum Hedge and Ashton Grant, and emerging second-generation racer Zac Stichbury from the Hawke's Bay, the latter repeating the form he showed at the third series round on Saturday.

The heat racing results had various drivers take the top positions with Wood winning the first heat from Stichbury and Aucklanders Josh Parkinson and Sam Wright. Callum Hedge came back to win the second heat from Sodi teammates Ashton Grant and Joshua Parkinson, while Ashton Grant stepped up to take out the Final by 5.1 seconds from Manawatu’s Jackson Rooney and top female racer Rianna O’Meara Hunt from Wellington.

Two young drivers, meanwhile, who made progress all day Sunday and finished inside the top 10 were N-Zed Motorsport team driver Joshua Richmond and Manawatu’s Riley Jack. Zac Stichbury also capped off a great day with a new class track lap record in the Final with a time of 35.430.

In the Rotax Max Light class Michael McCulloch from the Kapiti Coast backed up his pole position at the third series round on Saturday with another pole position at the fourth round on Sunday from Hamilton’s Sebastian Noble and Manawatu’s John Wallace.

It was Jacob Cranston from Palmerston North who proved to be the dominant driver in the races, however, taking out both heats, the Pre final and Final. Sebastian Noble stepped up to finish second in the Final with newly crowned Toyota 86 Racing Series champion Ryan Yardley grabbing third on a successful return to his karting roots.

WKS Kartstore driver CJ Sinclair claimed pole position in DD2 over Jonathan Buxeda and Josh Hart. Tiffany Chittenden also backed up her pole position over Fraser Hart and Kali Orr in DD2 Masters while David Malcolm, Warren Parris and Gary Claxton were the top three Super Masters.

Pole man CJ Sinclair also proved to be the dominant driver in the DD2 field taking out the final by 4.6 seconds over Jonathan Buxeda and Ayden Polaschek.

WKS Kartstore team DD2 Masters class rep Tiffany Chittenden took out both heat racers over Manawatu’s Fraser Hart and Kali Orr but Fraser Hart was dominant in the Pre Final and Final.

Praga kart driver Ryan Urban was excluded from Qualifying but managed to finish second DD2 Master home in the Final ahead of Tiffany Chittenden.

Finally, David Malcolm and N-Zed Motorsport team driver Gary Claxton shared Super Masters honours in the heat races with Malcolm leading home Claxton and Warren Parris in the Final.