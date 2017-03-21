Nailini Helu gets a chance for New Zealand title

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 16:24

Nailini Helu will be fighting for the New Zealand National (NZNBF Version) Light Heavyweight title at ABA Stadium on April 21st against Geovana Peres.

This is the third time in Helu’s career to fight for a New Zealand title, however this is her fight time fighting for the NZNBF version. Other two times she fought for the NZPBA Version.

First time she fought for the title was against Ange Davis for the vacant NZPBA Heavyweight and vacant UBF Asia Pacific Title. The original result finished in a spit decision win for Helu, however due to an error to one of the judges’ score cards, the result was changed to a draw.

The second fight was against Alrie Meleisea for the same vacant NZPBA Heavyweight and vacant UBF Asia Pacific Title. The fight ended in a controversial decision of Split decision win in favour of Meleisea. After the fight, there was a backlash in the ABA Stadium and across Social media.

Before debuting as a pro in April 2016, Helu has won allot of amateur titles including winning gold in 2012, 2014, 2015 and bronze in 2013 of New Zealand National Championship and Winning Silver 2013, 2014 New Zealand North Island Golden Gloves and Gold 2015 New Zealand national Golden Gloves Championship.

Helu’s opponent is a Brazil born Geovana Peres. Peres was undefeated in her short Amateur career, winning the 2016 Golden Gloves North Island Championship. She debuted earlier this on March 10th against Sarah Long.

These two will be fighting in over 8 rounds for NZNBF Light Heavyweight title. There will be four other pro fights on the undercard including boxing like Rob Ramsey, Mickey Cee, Saiyad Ali and Mubin Mohammed vs Ruben Webster.

Raising money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation

Industry Rumble III

April 21st

ABA Stadium