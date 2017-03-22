Two thousand Canadian athletes head to NZ for World Masters Games

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 04:05

Canadian athletes will have their very own taste of home when they compete at the 9th World Masters Games (April 21-30) in Auckland, New Zealand.

Four restaurants and bars with Canadian connections will serve as home away from home for the more than 2,000 Canadians who have registered to participate in the Games. Hundreds more will also travel to Auckland to support family, friends and colleagues.

The Games are the world’s largest multi-sport event with more than 25,000 participants registered from 100 countries. Athletes will compete in 28 sports in 45 disciplines. The Games are recognized by the International Olympic Committee.

Jude Kelly from Toronto is one of 21 World Masters Games 2017 Ambassadors who’ve been working with the organizing committee for up to three years to promote the Games in their regions. Jude is a member of the defending World Masters Games (WMG) champions Stooges Basketball club from Hamilton, Ontario, which won the title four years ago in Turin, Italy.

After a great time in Turin, he decided to make his Auckland experience even better by finding local bars to serve as social meeting points for Canadian athletes and friends. Newmarket’s Lumsden Freehouse, Uptown Freehouse on Symond Street, and three branches of Al’s Deli in the central city have come to the party.

Kelly says that Auckland - known as one of the world’s most livable cities - has an active Canadian community in New Zealand, especially online via Facebook and Instagram.

"I hope these restaurants and pubs can help Canadian athletes and friends relax before their events and celebrate their achievements afterward," Kelly said. "Meeting fellow Canadians while travelling often turns into life-long friendships. Doing that thousands of miles from home makes that experience even sweeter."

Kelly added that the selected pubs all have Canadian connections, managed by ‘Kiwi-Canucks.’

Al’s Deli was founded and operated by former Montrealer, Aleks Lazic, while both Freehouse bars are owned and managed by Evan King, formerly of Vancouver and Toronto.

The Canadian High Commission in New Zealand has also caught WMG2017 fever, and is working actively with Games organizers and Jude Kelly to ensure Canadian participants receive relevant consular information and support during their stay. High Commission staff will be attending the Opening Ceremonies on April 21 and look forward to meeting Canadian participants during the course of the Games.