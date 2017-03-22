Lloyd added to Tactix squad for season opener

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 08:54

Ashburton teenager Kate Lloyd has been called into the Mainland Tactix squad for the start of ANZ Premiership, New Zealand’s new elite Netball league.

The 1.92m defender has been named to cover the absence of injured captain Jess Moulds when the whistles for the new season blow for the first time in Hamilton this weekend.

Moulds, who was named to lead the side for the first time this year, continues her rehabilitation from a knee injury - having ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last year while captaining NZA in a practice match against England forcing her to the sidelines for the start of the new six-team league.

Tactix coach Sue Hawkins said it was an exciting opportunity for Lloyd, 19, who was part of the squad which competed at the Pre-season Tournament at Otaki last weekend.

"Kate has been with the team as a training partner and we have seen growth over the last few months," she said. "I know Kate will continue to learn from the senior players around her as the season progresses."

The former Ashburton College student was part of the Mainland side which competed in the Beko Netball League last season.

The Ashburton local has moved through the Netball Mainland development programmes and is currently studying at Lincoln University. She was part of the Lincoln University premier club side last season.

The Tactix open their ANZ Premiership campaign against the WBOP Magic at Claudelands Arena in Hamilton on March 26 as part of a blockbuster Super Sunday featuring all six teams. Followed by their first home game of the season at Horncastle Arena in Christchurch on Sunday April 02 against the Northern Stars.

The new league features 13 rounds - including three Super Sundays- before culminating in a two-game Finals Series with the top three teams.