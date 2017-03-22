WBOP Magic Netball media opportunities

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 09:47

Netball’s new era starts now. And it’s straight into top gear with the inaugural ANZ Premiership opening with a blockbuster Super Sunday.

New Zealand’s Netball landscape has changed and with it comes the chance to showcase the style and flair which are famous to these shores.

All six ANZ Premiership teams step on court at Claudelands Arena in Hamilton on Sunday for the first of three Super Sundays where Netball fans have the opportunity to see all of their favourite players at one venue.

Ahead of the weekend Magic will be providing the below opportunities this week for media to obtain interviews and vision ahead of the weekend.

Thursday 21 March, 5.15pm - 7.30pm

St Peters School Gym, Cambridge

Head Coach Margaret Forsyth and athletes will be available for interviews from 5:15-5.30pm

On court training vision and imagery will be available thereafter.

It would be appreciated if Media Outlets interested in attending could RSVP to a member of the Communications Team by 5pm, Wednesday 22 March (details below). Please also advise of any individuals you would like to speak with, however, note availability will be determined on a first come, first served basis.