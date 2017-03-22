Sissons has podium in sights at New Plymouth World Cup

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 10:43

New Zealand’s leading male triathlete Ryan Sissons is setting his sights on a podium finish at the Quality Hotel Plymouth International Triathlon World Cup on April 2nd and can’t wait to race on a course that he knows and enjoys.

Sissons will line up in the elite men’s race over the sprint distance (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run) that is dubbed ‘Sprint by the Mountain’, one of 12 Kiwis looking to gain vital ITU ranking points and for some, experience in a world class race.

"I always love racing in New Plymouth, it's great to have a high-profile race on home turf and especially on a great course and well run event. I would love to get onto the podium after finishing a close 4th last year."

Sissons is a fan of the course, one that provides a tough test of the competitors and their ability to handle a variety of conditions on the day, with the swim in the ocean off Ngamotu Beach and a bike course that can sap the legs with each climb out of the Port Taranaki venue.

"I like the course, it's an honest swim bike and run. A beach start always makes for a tough start to a race, then a tough bike course with a flattish run, you couldn't ask for much more really! Let's just hope we get a sunny Taranaki day."

It is a race that enjoys great support from the local community too, with large crowds in attendance at Ngamotu Beach and around the bike and run course that includes some great viewing areas, in particular around the transition and finish line area at Ngamotu Beach.

Sissons also remembers the tribute paid last year to the late Laurent Vidal, fiancée and coach to Andrea Hewitt, but also coach to Sissons. New Plymouth was one of the first ITU races held after the passing of Vidal and presented a finish line gantry emblazoned with imagery of the Frenchman who described himself as 49% Kiwi. The Kiwi athlete carries a constant reminder of his former coach and great friend.

"Laurent might be gone but he is most certainly never forgotten, he is in my thoughts every day. I have ‘LV’ on every one of my bikes and during any tough moments it certainly helps looking down and thinking, ‘what would Laurent do?’ The answer of course is that he would keep working and keep pushing hard, whether in training or racing, and that gets me back on point every time."

As Sissons embarks on a new season, it is also the start of a new Olympic cycle. But the Aucklander is not looking too far ahead.

"I'm going to take it year by year, to commit to another four years is too much right now so I will see after each year as to what I want to do. I just want to be able to enjoy training and be excited to race and hopefully the results will follow."

The year after Rio is however the chance to try a few different things in training and racing, starting in New Plymouth on Sunday week (April 2nd).

"Yeah, it is the time for that for sure, and I am. I've certainly changed a few things and adjusted how I train and I guess we will find out how it's working in the first few races. It may take a while for the body to adapt but we will find out."

Part of that change saw Sissons take to the track for the New Zealand 5,000 metres National Champs a week ago, in which he finished third in a time of 14:19, with a blistering final kilometre of 2:43 indicating he is in very good early season running form.

The event dubbed ‘Sprint by the Mountain’ is made possible with the ongoing support of Quality Hotel Plymouth International, Venture Taranaki, Port Taranaki and TSB Community Trust.

New Zealanders on the start list for the Quality Hotel Plymouth International ITU World Cup are:

Men: Tayler Reid (Gisborne), Hayden Wilde (Whakatane), Kyle Smith (Taupo), Daniel Hoy (Auckland), Ryan Sissons (Auckland), Liam Ward (Auckland)

Women: Deborah Lynch (Porirua), Nicole Van Der Kaay (Taupo), Elise Salt (Auckland), Sophie Corbidge (Auckland), Andrea Hewitt (Christchurch), Elizabeth Stannard (Palmerston North).

Event website: www.itunewplymouthtriathlon.co.nz

-All rankings taken from ITU Points Rankings List to include 2016 results

Quality Hotel Plymouth International ITU Triathlon World Cup

April 2nd 2017

Ngamotu Beach

Elite Women 11:00am

Elite Men 1:00pm