Bartercard announces exciting new sponsorship for Pulse Netball

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 10:51

Bartercard New Zealand is backing Central Pulse Netball for the forthcoming season, which starts on 26 March. The Central Pulse, based in Wellington, will be competing in the ANZ Premiership Netball League, which is made up of 15 round robin games followed by play-offs, bringing the competition to a close at the end of June.

Central Pulse Netball are no strangers to Bartercard having been a member of the network for the past five years. They have previously used their trade dollars on hospitality, catering, accommodation, first aid courses and a range of other benefits. Now that the Central Pulse have the sponsorship of Bartercard, they can really start to use the network to their advantage and help further promote women’s sports.

Chief Executive, Carolyn Young, is delighted to have Bartercard as a key partner in 2017 and is excited about the future of women’s sports. "Having the backing of someone like Bartercard is a great privilege for, not only for the team, but women’s sports in general. We are continually encouraging women to join in more sports across the country, not only for health benefits, but for their overall general wellbeing. All too often, we don’t find time for ourselves and joining a team like netball is a great escape."

The team have been training extremely hard during pre-season and Head Coach Yvette McCausland-Durie says: "The team are really looking forward to the season ahead and I’ve been so impressed with how they’ve managed the pre-season. A lot of the players have had to make big sacrifices - whether it's spending less time with family or taking part-time work instead of fulltime to dedicate more time to the team - so hopefully it can all come together and they get the results they really deserve."

John Scott, Bartercard’s CEO, says: "It’s always satisfying being able to give something back to the community and support teams such as the Central Pulse. We wish them the very best of luck with the forthcoming season and are excited about the opportunities the network will create for the team."

You can follow the championships live on SKY which will be televising all games which will be played on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from late March. To purchase tickets to see the games in person go to www.pulse.org.nz.