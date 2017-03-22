Midfielder Marco Rojas looks to win mental battle

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 14:37

Skilful midfielder Marco Rojas says mastering the mental side of the game will be key to the All Whites taking the next steps on their road to Russia with a pair of positive results in the upcoming matches against Fiji.

The Melbourne Victory star, who has been in outstanding form in the A-League of late, knows New Zealand are expected to be too strong for Fiji but insists complacency will not be an issue.

"The mental side of it is probably the main thing, we know we’re a good team and that we’re good enough to win these games," he says.

"But football is a funny game sometimes and if you’re not mentally prepared then it evens out the field. That’s what we’ve worked on a lot and what we’re going to work on during this trip to make sure we are really prepared. There’s a good feeling around the camp, we know what we’re here for and what we need to do."

With players jetting in from several different corners of the globe, the in-camp preparation time has again been limited in Wellington but Rojas says the group is used to dealing with that situation.

"We’ve got a good base so we know when we come in how we’re going to play and what we’re all about - we’ve already got that from the previous tours. And it’s just pretty much about refreshing the memory and improving on little bits and pieces. Everyone knows what they need to do when they get here and it makes coming into camp a lot easier."

The 25-year-old is relishing being back amongst his All Whites team mates and has been particularly pleased to welcome another familiar face in the form of Victory colleague Jai Ingham, who recently pledged his international allegiance to the silver fern.

"We’ve got a good group of boys here and they’ve helped him settle in. Hopefully, you’ll see what kind of player he is over the next couple of games," Rojas says.

"I was there whenever he had questions to ask about New Zealand, our team and what we were doing. Then he and his family made the final decision. I think he made the right decision and I’m happy that he’s here with us."

Despite having a close friendship, Rojas and Ingham could well be fighting it out for an All Whites starting berth but Rojas says the competition is very much welcome in the strongest squad that has been brought together for some time.

"We all know we need to keep performing but that’s part and parcel of being a professional footballer. You just have to continue to perform week-in and week-out. Sometimes you can live off what you’ve done in the past but not often. It keeps us on our toes and is a really exciting point for us as a team."

Rojas did not take the field the last time New Zealand met Fiji - the All Whites earning a 3-1 win in the opening match of the 2016 OFC Nations Cup - but knows what to expect from the Melanesians.

"We know a bit about them and have played them several times," he says.

"I’ve also played against them growing up in the U-20s but we’re just trying to focus on ourselves. We know if we play near to our best football we should be able to win these games. It’s just about working hard on the training pitch and making sure we put on our best performance."

All Whites v Fiji - OFC Stage Three Qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

Game 1

When: Saturday 25 March, kick off 1pm (2pm NZ time)

Where: Churchill Park, Lautoka, Fiji

Game 2

When: Tuesday 28 March, kick off 7.35pm

Where: Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand