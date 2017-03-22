Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 16:00

The BNZ Crusaders play at home again this Friday night, this time taking on the Force from Western Australia. Head Coach Scott Robertson has made seven changes and a positional change to the starting fifteen that beat the Blues last Friday night.

Prop Wyatt Crockett and lock Luke Romano will make their first starts of the season, having made a huge impact off the bench in the previous games. Tim Perry and Michael Alaalatoa will provide prop cover this week, and Mitchell Dunshea is primed for his BNZ Crusaders debut as lock/loose forward cover.

Scott Barrett shifts from lock to loose forward, filling the number 6 jersey. Matt Todd returns from his calf strain to play at 7, and Jordan Taufua shifts to number 8.

The halfbacks have rotated so that Mitchell Drummond gets the start this week and Bryn Hall takes a spot in the reserves.

Tim Bateman steps in at centre, while Digby Ioane returns from a finger injury to play on the wing. Marty McKenzie and Manasa Mataele provide backs cover this week.

BNZ Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson said he is expecting a tough challenge from the Force on Friday night: "They are fresh from a bye, which generally gives a team a bit of an edge, and our games against the Force have traditionally been really tight. We know we will need to be on form on Friday night but we are up for the challenge. The crowd support at our last home game was phenomenal and really gave the team a lift, so we can't wait to get out in front of our supporters again this Friday."

Kick off is at 7:35pm Friday night, at Christchurch's AMI Stadium. Tickets are available through ticketdirect.co.nz or by downloading the Ticket Direct app.

BNZ Crusaders team to play the Force:

1. Wyatt Crockett

2. Codie Taylor

3. Owen Franks

4. Luke Romano

5. Sam Whitelock (C)

6. Scott Barrett

7. Matt Todd (VC)

8. Jordan Taufua

9. Mitchell Drummond

10. Mitchell Hunt

11. George Bridge

12. Ryan Crotty (VC)

13. Tim Bateman

14. Digby Ioane

15. David Havili

RESERVES

16. Ben Funnell

17. Tim Perry

18. Michael Alaalatoa

19. Mitchell Dunshea

20. Pete Samu

21. Bryn Hall

22. Marty McKenzie

23. Manasa Mataele