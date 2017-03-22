Jackson proud of winning Golden Boot

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 19:27

Team Wellington striker Tom Jackson is proud to have claimed the Stirling Sports Premiership Golden Boot but says it will count for little if the team cannot get up to defend their title.

The 26-year-old English-born striker has been in irrepressible form this season for Team Wellington as they finished second in the league to confirm a home semi-final against Waitakere United on Sunday.

Jackson finished the regular season on 16 goals, three clear of team-mate Ben Harris, with Aaron Clapham (Canterbury United), Saul Halpin (Hawke’s Bay United), Emiliano Tade (Auckland City) all a further goal back on 12 goals.

"It means a lot," said Jackson from David Farrington Park. "It was a bit of a hope for me at the beginning of the season that I would be up there and in with a shot of winning it because not only is it good for me personally it is good for the team."

Jackson said the most important thing about accolades such as the Golden Boot means that the team is most likely winning. Team Wellington head coach Jose Figueira has created a good team culture out at Miramar and that has reflected in the team’s recent success both in the Stirling Sports Premiership and the OFC Champions League.

"We have been lucky enough to have me and Ben at the top of the table for the majority of this season," he said. "Very happy with this and hopefully I can continue this form into the semi-final."

Jackson said the team will take some confidence into their home fixture on Sunday after a determined performance in the final round where they defeated Canterbury United 3-1 at English Park to secure second spot on the ladder.

"It was a tough fixture to finish the regular season," said Jackson. "Canterbury are a strong team at their home ground so we knew that it was going to be a tricky fixture. They started the game stronger than what we did. We stuck to our game plan and finished the game in a strong position. Hopefully we can carry that momentum on in the next game."

They also have good memories of the last time they faced Waitakere United on their home turf. The Chris Milicich-coached team came to the capital with high hopes and were 2-0 up in the first half, but the home team staged an incredible comeback scoring seven unanswered goals for an incredible 7-2 win.

"That was a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde performance from us," said Jackson. "In the first half we weren’t particularly great but then in the second half it really clicked for us and we delivered one of the best halves of football that we did all season. Hopefully this week we get two halves of the second half from last time."

Jackson said the team is focused on repeating that performance against the five-time champions this weekend as they look to earn a chance to defend their title.

Jackson, who has been part of Team Wellington for almost two years now, said it was a huge achievement winning the league in 2016.

"Everyone was overcome with joy about winning the title for the first time for Wellington. So to be in with a shot of doing that again is huge. There is a bit of pressure on us but we are still not the favourite. That is a positive from our point of view. We can carry on doing our business. It is an exciting challenge for the team."

The Stirling Sports Premiership semi-finals are on this weekend with Auckland City hosting Hawke’s Bay on Saturday and defending champions Team Wellington taking on Waitakere United at David Farrington Park on Sunday.

Stirling Sports Premiership - Golden Boot Standings

16 Tom Jackson (Team Wellington)

13 Ben Harris (Team Wellington)

12 Aaron Clapham (Canterbury United), Saul Halpin (Hawke’s Bay United), Emiliano Tade (Auckland City)

11 Sam Mason-Smith (Hawke’s Bay United)

9 Facundo Barbero (Hawke’s Bay United)

Please find attached audio from an interview with Team Wellington striker Tom Jackson on winning the Golden Boot

Stirling Sports Premiership

Semi-final 1

Auckland City FC v Hawke’s Bay United

Where: Kiwitea St, Auckland

When: Saturday 25 March, kick off 4:05pm

Semi-final 2

Team Wellington v Waitakere United

Where: David Farrington Park, Wellington

When: Sunday 26 March, kick off 4:05pm