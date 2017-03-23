North Shore pub to host World Masters Games basketball teams

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 06:01

The Birkenhead Brewing Company (BBC), the home of craft-beer and great food on the North Shore, will be the unofficial home for World Masters Games basketball players at the 9th World Masters Games (April 21-30) in Auckland, New Zealand.

More than 170 teams - approximately 1,500 men’s and women’s players - will compete in basketball during the Games.

The Games are the world’s largest multi-sport event with more than 25,000 participants registered from 120 countries. Athletes will compete in 28 sports in 45 disciplines. The Games are recognized by the International Olympic Committee.

Jude Kelly from Toronto is one of 21 World Masters Games 2017 Ambassadors who’ve been working with the organizing committee for up to three years to promote the Games in their regions. Jude is a member of the defending World Masters Games (WMG) champions Stooges Basketball club from Hamilton, Ontario, which won the title four years ago in Turin, Italy.

After a great time in Turin, he decided to make his Auckland experience even better by finding a good local bar to serve as social headquarters for Games’ basketball players and friends. The BBC, located at 17 Birkenhead Avenue on the North Shore, Auckand, fit the bill perfectly.

"I’m looking forward to meeting fellow ballers from around the world, and sharing stories, pints and good cheer," Kelly said.

The Birkenhead Brewing Company also broadcasts its own radio station from its brewpub, broadcasting online and locally throughout the village of Birkenhead.