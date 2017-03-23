2017 Audi quattro Winter Games NZ update

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 14:46

The sports programme for this year’s Audi quattro Winter Games NZ is without a doubt the best since the inaugural Games in 2009.

For the first time all the Central Otago ski areas - Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Snow Farm, Cardrona Alpine Resort and Treble Cone - will host events providing a fantastic showcase of what the region has to offer.

The result of this wide collaboration between the ski areas is a breadth of programme which arguably makes Winter Games NZ, with the exception of the Winter Olympics, the leading winter sports competition internationally.

Additions this year to our already diverse sports schedule of World Cup freeski and snowboard events, alpine, para-alpine, cross-country and curling competition include The North Face Frontier at The Remarkables, a Para-Snowboard World Cup Banked Slalom at Treble Cone and a three-test ice hockey series between the Ice Blacks and Australia at the Queenstown Ice Arena which promises to be a huge crowd pleaser.

Highlights of the ten-day programme will be the opening ceremony, starring high profile names competing in a spectacular night dual slalom at Coronet Peak and the closing ceremony at Cardrona Alpine Resort featuring the FIS World Cup Snowboard Halfpipe.

With the Games being one of the last major competitions before the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in South Korea in February 2018 we expect many world-class athletes to join our leading Kiwis in a bid to gain valuable Olympic qualifying points.

Being the Winter Games chief executive has to be the best job in the world - join me and our dedicated team at the event this year and find out why!

Arthur Klap CEO

Trans-Tasman Ice Hockey Clash

International ice hockey comes to Queenstown during the Winter Games when New Zealand’s Ice Blacks host Australia in a three-test series at the Queenstown Ice Arena on August 31, September 2 and 3.

It’s the first time international ice hockey test matches have been held in the resort and Winter Games NZ CEO Arthur Klap is upbeat about the exciting new addition to the sports programme.

"It’s something we had in our initial planning but it’s taken until now to make it come to fruition. The fact it’s happening is all down to the efforts of both the New Zealand and Australian Ice Hockey Federations."

New Zealand Ice Hockey League President Gunther Birgel says the test series will follow the National League finals and he hopes, barring injuries, to have the country’s best talent available.

"Being an official part of the Winter Games will give us large exposure and hopefully a lot more people will realise ice hockey is being played in New Zealand."

Klap has signalled that the Trans-Tasman ice hockey clash will become an integral part of the Games in the future.

"We hope, along with the Ice Hockey Federation, that this is something we can grow over the years with the Winter Games providing the backdrop for the regular series between New Zealand and Australia."

New Zealand v Australia World Championships Melbourne 2011

Curling Elite to Compete at Naseby

The demand for places in the Winter Games NZ curling competition this year is unprecedented and the calibre of the teams is expected to take the event at Naseby’s Maniototo International Ice Rink to a whole new level.

"We’ve never seen the curling tournament full this early in the piece before. With six of the top ten ranked teams in the world having signed up, the talent on show and level of competition will be the best we have ever seen," according to Games Sports Manager Iona Bentley.

The mixed doubles format makes its Olympic debut in 2018 in Pyeongchang and she says there is obviously pressure for high-quality competition in the lead up.

"We’re in a great position to be able to host that given we are six months out from the Winter Olympics."

2015 Audi Quattro Winter Games NZ champions Kalyn Park and Charley Thomas of Canada will aim to defend their title against teams from Scotland, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Australia, Asia and New Zealand which is fielding two entries.

The curling competition starts on August 26 with the finals scheduled for August 30.

Curling action at Winter Games NZ 2015 - Gettys

World-class Freeride Event Joins Winter Games NZ

New Zealand’s long-running freeride event The North Face Frontier will be part of the Audi quattro Winter Games NZ programme for the first time this year, featuring top Kiwi and international big mountain skiers and snowboarders competing at The Remarkables Ski Area from September 4-9.

Snow Sports NZ Chief Executive Marty Toomey says "the inclusion of the 4- Freeride World Qualifier (FWQ) Frontier brings freeride alongside the adaptive, alpine, cross country, freeski and snowboard events to make the Winter Games the most comprehensive snow sports event in the Southern Hemisphere if not on the planet. Long-term the inclusion of The Frontier will cement a place for a world-class freeride event in New Zealand in the foreseeable future."

"The Frontier will attract some of the world’s best freeride athletes and will give New Zealand's top talent the chance to show just how good they are on a home venue."

Prominent Kiwi freerider Sam Lee, who took out The North Face Frontier last year qualifying him for the 2017 Freeride World Tour (FWT), will be chasing his title again while women’s winner Elizabeth Gerritzen of Switzerland is expected to return for the high profile event.

Sam Lee competing at the 2016 The North face Frontier - Neil Kerr