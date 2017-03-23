Southee ruled out of third ANZ Test

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 15:56

BLACKCAPS fast bowler Tim Southee has been ruled of the third ANZ Test against South Africa due to a hamstring injury.

A scan today showed Southee to have suffered a grade one tear of his left hamstring. The 28-year-old felt discomfort following the second Test in Wellington and as a precautionary measure was sent for a scan. While only a minor tear, he will not be fit for the upcoming match beginning Saturday.

No replacement will be added to the current squad.