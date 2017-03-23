Crusaders Knights team named to play Hurricanes Development side

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Crusaders Knights will travel north this weekend, and Head Coach Joe Maddock has named his side to take on the Hurricanes Development team at Courtesy Domain in Levin on Saturday.
Six players in the starting fifteen are current members of the BNZ Crusaders squad. In the forwards, Andrew Makalio, Oliver Jager, Quinten Strange and Heiden Bedwell-Curtis will start, while Leon Fukofuka will start at halfback and Sean Wainui slots in at centre.
This weekend’s match will be the final fixture for the Crusaders Knights, who drew with the Highlanders Development side 34-all on 25 February, and went on to defeat the Bravehearts 21-12 on 4 March.
Kick off is scheduled for 1pm on Saturday 25 March at Courtesy Domain in Levin.
Crusaders Knights team to play Hurricanes Development team:
1. Sean Paranihi
2. Andrew Makalio
3. Oliver Jager
4. Jonno Osbourne
5. Quinten Strange
6. Sam Godwin
7. Tom Christie
8. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis
9. Leon Fukofuka
10. Brett Cameron
11. Josh McKay
12. Inga Finau
13. Sean Wainui
14. Caleb Makene
15. Braydon Ennor
16. Tom Crozier
17. Harry Allen
18. Jack Straker
19. Jack Powell
20. Dylan Nel
21. Ere Enari
22. Will Jordan
23. Poasa Waqanibau
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.