Crusaders Knights team named to play Hurricanes Development side

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 16:59

The Crusaders Knights will travel north this weekend, and Head Coach Joe Maddock has named his side to take on the Hurricanes Development team at Courtesy Domain in Levin on Saturday.

Six players in the starting fifteen are current members of the BNZ Crusaders squad. In the forwards, Andrew Makalio, Oliver Jager, Quinten Strange and Heiden Bedwell-Curtis will start, while Leon Fukofuka will start at halfback and Sean Wainui slots in at centre.

This weekend’s match will be the final fixture for the Crusaders Knights, who drew with the Highlanders Development side 34-all on 25 February, and went on to defeat the Bravehearts 21-12 on 4 March.

Kick off is scheduled for 1pm on Saturday 25 March at Courtesy Domain in Levin.

Crusaders Knights team to play Hurricanes Development team:

1. Sean Paranihi

2. Andrew Makalio

3. Oliver Jager

4. Jonno Osbourne

5. Quinten Strange

6. Sam Godwin

7. Tom Christie

8. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis

9. Leon Fukofuka

10. Brett Cameron

11. Josh McKay

12. Inga Finau

13. Sean Wainui

14. Caleb Makene

15. Braydon Ennor

16. Tom Crozier

17. Harry Allen

18. Jack Straker

19. Jack Powell

20. Dylan Nel

21. Ere Enari

22. Will Jordan

23. Poasa Waqanibau