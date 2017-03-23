ARL Sharman Cup season kicks off this weekend

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 17:46

The Auckland Rugby League are gearing up for the season kick-off with the opening round of the Sharman Cup Premiership this Saturday March 25, 2017.

Following a comprehensive and consultative review undertaken in 2016, the Sharman Cup competition begins two weeks earlier than the SAS Fox Memorial with the grand final of the Shaman Plate on Saturday August 26 and the grand final of the Sharman Cup Premiership on Saturday September 2 (the same grand final date scheduled for the Fox Memorial and Women's competition).

The Sharman Cup season will commence with a two section, one round qualification series based on final team placings from 2016. At the conclusion of the qualification series, the top four teams in each section will qualify for the Sharman Cup Premiership, while the bottom three teams in section one and the bottom two teams in section two will qualify for the Sharman Cup Plate.

In section one, the Bay Roskill Vikings -who played Te Atatu in the Sharman Cup grand final last year- will host their first game against New Lynn at Blockhouse Bay. Hibiscus Coast will play East Coast Bays at home, while Otara travel to Ti Rakau Park to play Pakuranga. Otahuhu -who play their first ever season in the second tier division- have the first bye of the round.

Section two will see Waitemata -who placed fourth in 2016- play the Ponsonby Ponies at home, the Manurewa Marlins will travel to Kohuora Park to play Papatoetoe while Manukau and Ellerslie have their first bye round.

"Despite the earlier start to the season, clubs are enthusiastic with getting the season underway," says ARL's football manager, Pat Carthy.

"It's a performance based competition and the new format puts everyone on the same starting line."

All other grades but the Fox Memorial kick-off next Saturday April 1, with the Women's competition commencing on Sunday April 2. The opening round of the SAS Fox Memorial starts in two weeks on Saturday April 8.

Sharman Cup Rd 1 Fixtures

Qualification Series: Section 1

Hibiscus Coast v East Coast Bays @ Stanmore Bay Reserve 2.30pm

Pakuranga v Otara @ Ti Rakau Park 2.30pm

Bay Roskill v New Lynn @ Blockhouse Bay 2.30pm

Otahuhu BYE

Qualification Series: Section 2

Papatoetoe v Manurewa @ Kohuora Park 2.30pm

Waitemata v Ponsonby @ Ranui Doman 2.30pm

Ellerslie BYE

