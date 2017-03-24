Boult ruled out of third ANZ Test

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 07:53

BLACKCAPS fast bowler Trent Boult has been ruled out of the third ANZ Test against South Africa in Hamilton after failing to recover fully from his groin injury.

Boult felt pain in the groin region during the first ANZ Test in Dunedin, forcing him to miss the following match in Wellington. BLACKCAPS Selector Gavin Larsen said that while Boult has worked hard to make himself available, it was clear he needed further recovery time before getting back on the park.

"Trent did everything possible to get himself ready for this Test and is extremely disappointed to be missing out," said Larsen.

"While he has made good progress, after training yesterday we spoke with medical staff and it was agreed that Trent required a little further time to be ready for the demands of Test cricket.

"Scott will come in as cover having consistently finished as one of the top wicket-takers in the Plunket Shield in recent seasons.

"Not having Trent or Tim available tests the depth of our squad, but we’re confident of the job that Neil and Matt can do for us."

Lockie Ferguson was not available after suffering an injury in the current round of Plunket Shield.