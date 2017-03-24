Chiefs U20s team named to play Argentina U20s

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 14:16

History will be made this Saturday when the Chiefs U20s team plays their first ever International fixture against the Argentina U20s team at Massey Park in Papakura. It is the third and final match of the 2017 Chiefs U20s programme, offering players an important opportunity to impress New Zealand U20s selectors ahead of the Under 20 World Championship in Georgia from 25 May - 18 June 2017.

The Chiefs U20s programme sits within the University of Waikato Chiefs Development programme, which identifies promising Chiefs region rugby players and develops them for future opportunities in professional rugby, together with their Provincial Unions.

The Chiefs U20s vs. Argentina U20s match kicks off at 4.30pm this Saturday 25 March.

Entry is free into Massey Park, Papakura to watch this historic match.

The Chiefs U20s team to play Argentina U20s is:

1. Alex Mitchell (Taranaki)

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho (Waikato)

3. Tevita Mafileo (Bay of Plenty)

4. Lachlan McWhannell (Waikato)

5. Sam Caird (Waikato

6. Luke Jacobson (Waikato)

7. Du Plessis Kirifi (Waikato)

8. Ajay Mua (Bay of Plenty)

9. Caleb Korteweg (Waikato)

10. Ciarahn Matoe (Taranaki)

11. Sali Tukania (Counties Manukau)

12. Orbyn Leger (Counties Manukau)

13. Sevu Reece (Waikato)

14. Tyler Campbell (Waikato)

15. Kaleb Trask (Bay of Plenty)

RESERVES:

16. Damon Abraham (Counties Manukau)

17. Bradley Slater (Taranaki)

18. Jesse Williams (Bay of Plenty)

19. Sione Tuipulotu (Counties Manukau)

20. Tom Florence (Taranaki)

21. Joe Johnson (Bay of Plenty)

22. Te Ra Whata (Bay of Plenty)

23. Matt McKenzie (Taranaki)

24. Walter Fifita (Counties Manukau)

Chiefs U20s Management Team:

Coach: Tai Lavea

Coach: Tasesa Lavea

Coach: Paul Tito

Trainer: George Wardell

Video Analyst: Mark Ray

Physio: Kyle Turvey

Manager: Paul Galletta

Programme Manager: Kent Currie