All Whites: Thomas looks to continue good run

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 20:55

Midfielder Ryan Thomas has recently been part of an upsurge in fortunes for his team in the Dutch Eredivisie and is aiming to bring that form into the All Whites squad as New Zealand put the final touches on their preparations to meet Fiji.

Thomas was the last player to arrive in Wellington, where Anthony Hudson’s men had been based since Monday before flying across to Lautoka this afternoon.

The 22-year-old is used to travelling halfway across the world with minimum build-up time to represent his country but admits it doesn’t get any easier.

"It’s always difficult and this tour was even more so because I had to leave a day later than most of the other boys over in Europe," he explains.

"I’ve only been with the boys for two days now and it’s difficult getting over the jet lag and then trying to head straight back into playing. But I’ve been doing a bit of work with the physios and that should be enough."

If Thomas can get up to speed in time to play a part in tomorrow’s clash at Churchill Park then Fiji will have a real problem on their hands as the Te Puke-born star has been at the forefront of a good run as PEC Zwolle look to pull away from the Eredivisie relegation zone.

"In the first half of the season we weren’t doing so well and I think we were second-to-last heading into the mid-winter break. But now we’re starting to pick up points again and are in the middle of the table now," he says.

"I’ve got over my injuries and have got a good run of games going. I’ve had plenty of minutes so hopefully the fitness is back and my form is starting to pick up now as well."

Thomas says he is now almost unrecognisable from the talented youngster who first ventured to foreign shores to chase a dream held by most young Kiwi footballers - to make it as a professional in a major European league.

"I’ve grown a lot in the last three-and-a-half years since I moved to Holland. Compared to when I was here, the improvement has been quite dramatic really."

Followers of domestic football in this country will remember Thomas as a prodigiously talented youngster starring for the defunct Waikato FC in what is now the Stirling Sports Premiership.

Those same fans will relish the chance to see at first hand the significant strides Thomas has made since then when the All Whites return to Wellington for the second leg of their home-and-away FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Fiji, which takes place at Westpac Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The trickier of the two ties is likely to be the away leg in Lautoka tomorrow and Thomas is fully aware of that but expects the All Whites’ class to shine through.

"I think we’re going to do well, obviously Fiji have got quite a few good players, especially with Roy Krishna up front," he says.

"They pose a difficult threat but with the squad we have we should be fine to pick up the three points, both away and at home."

Please find attached audio from an interview with All Whites midfielder Ryan Thomas.

All Whites v Fiji - OFC Stage Three Qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

Game 1

When: Saturday 25 March, kick off 1pm (2pm NZ time)

Where: Churchill Park, Lautoka, Fiji

Game 2

When: Tuesday 28 March, kick off 7.35pm

Where: Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand