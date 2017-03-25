All Whites defeat Fiji 2-0 in Lautoka

Saturday, 25 March, 2017 - 15:53

The All Whites have continued their proud record against Pacific Island opposition and taken an important step towards the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Anthony Hudson coached team, who claimed four points against New Caledonia last November, built on that momentum when they delivered a professional performance for a 2-0 away win over Fiji this afternoon.

Second half goals from captain Chris Wood and Marco Rojas were enough to dispose of Fiji and the All Whites will now be in a confident frame of mind for the return leg at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday night.

Plenty of rain had fallen in Lautoka in the 24 hours building up the game but the turf at Churchill Park is newly-laid and held up well to the regular downpours. As if on cue, the rain cleared up just before kick-off but the players still had to contend with energy-sapping conditions in the muggy atmosphere.

Heading into the contest, the All Whites had a target on their backs with Fiji looking to become the first Oceania country to have beaten a New Zealand team coached by Hudson.

No Pacific Island team had even found the net from open play against either the All Whites or the national U-23 team during Hudson’s time at the helm and the only goal conceded was in fact against Fiji, Roy Krishna slotting a penalty in a 3-1 loss in the opening match of the OFC Nations Cup last June. The Wellington Phoenix striker was undoubtedly the danger man for the hosts and lined up on the right of Fiji’s attack as Hudson again plumped for a 3-5-2 formation.

The strength of depth at Hudson’s disposal was underlined by the presence on the bench of Tommy Smith, who has recently fought his way back from long-term injury, and Ryan Thomas, who was the last player to arrive in the All Whites pre-trip camp in Wellington.

With the Churchill Park stands packed to the rafters by thousands of passionate Fiji fans, the home side was always likely to come charging out of the blocks and did just that in the opening couple of minutes by immediately pressing forward.

But the New Zealand defence soaked up that early pressure and the visitors were soon dominating possession by confidently stroking the ball around. They soon very nearly made that count in carving out the first opportunity of the match, young midfielder Clayton Lewis unleashing a fierce drive which goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara acrobatically tipped over the bar.

At the other end, Stefan Marinovic was called into action for the first time in the 21st minute, making a fine save low to his left to prevent a Kavaia Rawaqa strike from sneaking inside the far post.

Rojas had the ball in the net for New Zealand just after the half hour but the effort was ruled out for offside and Fiji threatened again soon after, Themi Tzimopoulos sliding across to block a Dave Radrigai strike.

There were no further clear-cut chances before the break but New Zealand came out for the second spell with renewed vigour and took the lead soon after the restart. The All Whites were awarded a penalty for a handball in the Fiji box and captain Chris Wood stepped up to lead by example and calming side foot into the corner to make it 1-0.

It could have got even better for both Wood and New Zealand just a few moments later when the skipper - who is the golden boot leader in the English Championship - headed a Rojas corner against the post. They didn’t have to wait much longer to make it two though, Rojas pouncing as Mateinaqara dallied on the ball to dispossess the red-faced goalkeeper and roll into an empty net in the 55th minute.

It was a fourth goal for the Melbourne Victory star in his last five internationals and put the All Whites well on course to extend their ever-growing unbeaten record against Oceania opposition.

Marinovic was not needed again until making another excellent low save in the 64th minute, while Wood could have had his second a few minutes later after some aerial ping pong in the Fiji box.

New Zealand threatened on several more occasions as Fiji faded as an attacking force and Wood again nearly earned a double but couldn’t beat Mateinaqara with a placed effort from just inside the area.

There were memorable moments for fellow striker Shane Smeltz and defender Smith though, who both rose from the bench late on to make welcome returns to international football.

The All Whites need only one more point to advance to the OFC Final Stage of Qualifying for the FIFA World Cup, but will no doubt want to build on this performance in the return home fixture on Tuesday night.

Match Details

Fiji 0 New Zealand 2 (Chris Wood pen 47’, Marco Rojas 55’)

HT 0-0

New Zealand: 1. Stefan Marinovic (GK), 3. Deklan Wynne, 4. Themi Tzimopoulos (20. Tommy Smith 88’), 5. Michael Boxall, 6. Bill Tuiloma (yellow card 66’) (14. Ryan Thomas 68’), 8. Michael McGlinchey, 9. Chris Wood (c), 11. Marco Rojas, 15. Clayton Lewis (10. Shane Smeltz 78’), 18. Kip Colvey, 22. Andrew Durante

Substitutes not used: 7. Dane Ingham, 12. Glen Moss (GK), 13. Alex Rufer, 16. Sam Brotherton, 17. Thomas Doyle, 19. Moses Dyer, 21. Jai Ingham, 23. Tamati Williams (GK)

Coach: Anthony Hudson