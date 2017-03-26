Zoi Sadowski Synnott victorious in slopestyle World Cup finale

Sunday, 26 March, 2017 - 08:47

NZ snowboarder Zoi Sadowski Synnott (Wanaka) has triumphed in the 2016-17 season's slopestyle World Cup finale which was staged at the Snowjam.cz in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic on Saturday 25 March. It is the 16-year-old teenage snowboarder’s first World Cup win. She earned silver at the FIS Snowboard World Championships in Spain earlier this month and claimed World Cup bronze in Snowboard Big Air in Quebec, Canada last month.

Last to drop of the six female finalists, Sadowski Synnott, recorded her top score of 87.35 on her final run of three but had the luxury of a victory lap with her second run score of 85.18 already enough to edge off Spencer O'Brien (CAN; 81.22) and last year's winner Silvia Mittermueller (GER, 73.40) to the respective second and third rank. "My last run was the best, I felt so comfortable," explains Sadowski Synnott. "I liked the first part of the track - the rails. It was a great week here, and I'm really looking forward to next weeks junior world championships here in Spindleruv Mlyn."

Sadowski Synnott is the third Kiwi in history since Juliane Bray (Sapporo, 2001) and Christy Prior (Stoneham, 2014) to win a snowboard World Cup event.

Sadowski Synnott will remain in the Czech resort of Spindleruv Mlyn to compete in the Junior World Championship Slopestyle and Big Air from 30 March to 1 April.

Full results of this season's final slopestyle World Cup staged at Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic can be viewed online.

