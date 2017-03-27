Craig Murray wins Freeride World Qualifier in Austria

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 09:02

New Zealand skiers have been showcasing their talents on the international freeride circuit this weekend with Craig Murray (Wanaka) winning the Freeride World Qualifier tour event in Austria today, and Sam Lee (Wanaka) earning his first Freeride World Tour podium with a third place in Alaska yesterday.

Today’s result in Obergurgl-Hochgurgl, Austria, marks the second time this season Murray has claimed the win in a four-star World Qualifier Tour event. (Events on the world qualification circuit are ranked1-4 stars, with 4 representing the highest level of competition.) He also won the Big Mountain Hochfugen in Austria in January.