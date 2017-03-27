Davis Cup player Artem Sitak wins doubles title in Mexico

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 10:18

New Zealand Davis Cup team member Artem Sitak has struck good form ahead of the clash with Korea in just under two weeks. Sitak ranked 55th in the world won the doubles title at the US$50,000 Guadalajara Challenger in Mexico this morning.

Sitak and Mexico’s Santiago Gonzalez beat Australian fourth seeds Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith 6-3 1-6 10-5 in the final.

Earlier Sitak and Gonzalez won their semifinal against Swedes Johan Brunstrom and Andreas Siljestrom 6-3 4-6 10-2.