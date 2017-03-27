Te Awamutu Rugby Sports and Rec Club at Community Awards

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 14:27

Te Awamutu Rugby Sports and Recreation Club shared their recipe for success at the Trustpower National Community Awards with an inspiring presentation.

Peter Arndell and Stu Gudsell took the Club head to head with the country’s best and brightest volunteer groups and projects on a national stage of friendly competition. Mayor Jim Mylchreest and his wife Robyn were on hand to support the team over the weekend.

The group presented to fellow Regional Supreme Winners and an independent judging panel that included Kristin Hall from TV One/Seven Sharp, Karen Smith from Volunteering New Zealand and Billie Jordan who was the winner of the Local Hero category of the 2015 New Zealander of the Year Awards.

Each of the 25 voluntary groups at the Awards took part in the judging process, with the peer voting making up 50% of the final judging score and the independent judging panel’s votes making up the other 50%. The groups were judged on five criteria: volunteer input; use of resources; initiative and creativity; effectiveness of activities; and impact on targeted audience and/or community.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Abbie Siely says that although the group did not come away as award recipients, they made a lasting impression with their thorough and inclusive approach to sports management in Waipa District.

"It’s fair to say that judges and fellow participants alike were impressed by Te Awamutu Rugby Sports and Recreation Club’s approach to growing multiple codes under one roof. Peter and Stu delivered a thoughtful presentation that clearly demonstrated the difference the group is making to sport in Waipa.

"Their presentation included a strong commendation from Sport Waikato Chief Executive (and local rugby hero) Matthew Cooper, among others. It’s plain to see that the Club is managed with dedication and professionalism, and that volunteers are helping to keep Waipa at the top of New Zealand’s most successful sporting regions," she says.

The national competition brought together 25 groups from across 27 regions - all who were named Supreme Winners of last year’s Trustpower Community Awards, a programme run in partnership with local councils.

The Awards were announced on Saturday evening (25 March) at the 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards Dinner, held at the Blue Baths. Koha Kai, representing Invercargill Southland, was named Supreme Winner and Bay Bush Action Trust, a group representing the Far North District, was named Runner-Up. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award winner was Buller High School Bollywood Group from the Buller District.

ENTRIES FOR 2017 TRUSTPOWER WAIPA DISTRICT COMMUNITY AWARDS CLOSING SOON

Meanwhile, locals have just two weeks to enter their favourite community organisation into this year’s Trustpower Waipa District Community Awards. The Awards are open to all groups with a voluntary component. Enter at Council or online at trustpower.co.nz/communityawards. Entries close Friday 7 April.