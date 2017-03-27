Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 22:17

There were some convincing winners at KartSport Southland’s Spirit Of A Nation meeting at the Invercargill Oil Shop Raceway at Pit Road, Sandy Point, Invercargill this weekend.

The Sievwright Spirit Championships provided the last opportunity to gain racing miles prior to the KartSport New Zealand Sprint Nationals due to be held at the track at Easter and drivers from around the country came south to take advantage of two days of competition.

Aucklander Sebastian Manson made the long trek south to win the Cadet ROK class for 6 to 10 year olds from Jaxon Harvey of Dunedin with Emerson Vincent of Pukekohe third. Harvey had won on day one while Manson won day two on Sunday. Another Dunedin driver, James Black, placed fourth.

Zac Christensen of Christchurch won the Vortex Mini ROK class for 9 to 12 year olds from Alex Patrick of Dunedin and Cantabrian Jacob Douglas. The field included a strong contingent from the North Island attending to gather experience prior to the Nationals.

William Exton of Marlborough made a clean sweep of the Junior 125cc Rotax Class, winning both days to take out the event. Rianna O’Meara-Hunt of Wellington was second on both days to secure second overall with local driver Jayde Smith third.

Jared Cleghorn of Christchurch went through Sunday unbeaten to take out the Rotax Light from Ayden Polaschek of Christchurch. Chris Cox of Rangiora had won the day on Saturday and although he didn’t finish the last race on Sunday had scored enough points to secure third place while Kyle Dawson of Southland picked up good placings throughout to claim fourth.

Southland’s George Keast won the Rotax Heavy Class from fellow Southlanders Scott Waters and Craig Harding.

The Sievwright Blasting Panel Paint KartSport New Zealand National Sprint Championships take place at the track at Easter.