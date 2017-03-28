Breakers set to announce player signing

|
The SKYCITY Breakers are set to announce their first signing in the Australian National Basketball League free agency period, with confirmation of that news due to be released at 11am this morning (NZT).
A release will be distributed at that time, with Head Coach Paul Henare available for further comment at Atlas Place at 11:30am this morning.
