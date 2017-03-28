All Whites aim to complete job in style

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 10:14

A draw in tonight’s fixture against Fiji will be enough for the All Whites to progress to the next stage of Oceania qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup but a victory is very much still the target at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

"We want to go out there and win - I know a draw is enough but we’re not thinking like that," says experienced centre back Andrew Durante, who was at the heart of a strong defensive display in a 2-0 victory over Fiji in the away leg on Saturday.

"We want to win and we want to dominate the game - there was loads that we can improve on from the other game and it’s always good if you can win 2-0 but still see lots of areas for improvement. We want to really put them under pressure - we won’t be sitting back and praying for a draw."

Durante says the All Whites are keen to lift the tempo of their play and is confident of doing so in far cooler temperatures than they experienced in Fiji.

"We want to press them a lot quicker and get the ball movement a lot quicker as well, it was a little bit slow over there because the conditions were a little bit difficult. There will be perfect conditions here so hopefully it’s going to be a more dominant performance."

Midfielder Marco Rojas got on the scoresheet in Lautoka and, while satisfied with Saturday’s showing, agrees the All Whites will look to take the game to Fiji even more this evening.

"We need to work on the little bits and pieces that we didn’t do so well but overall we were pretty happy," he says.

"We played a bit of the first half at their pace and that’s not what we want to do, we want to play at a higher tempo and try to suffocate them so we’ll look at that and see if we can put it into practice."

Rojas has been in great for both club and country recently - the Melbourne Victory star has hit four goals in his last five All Whites games - but Saturday’s strike was the most straightforward of the lot, having disposed Fiji goalkeeper Beniamino Maeinaqara and rolled the ball into an empty net. While the finish was simple, Rojas says the Fiji error came as a result of the hard-working ethos which runs through the All Whites squad.

"Obviously, as a striker or any player you always go and press the ball and sometimes people make mistakes," he explains.

Anthony Hudson’s side had a final training hit out at Westpac Stadium yesterday and Rojas - who first made a name for himself as a Wellington Phoenix player - is relishing being back in familiar surroundings.

"It’s a nice stadium here and is a little bit different to what we played on over there. I think it will suit us and will allow us to play some good football. Whenever you play at home it’s always a lot better for us so we’re looking forward to it and hopefully we can put a few more goals away," he says.

With plenty of squad depth at his disposal, Hudson has hinted that several changes may be made to the starting line-up with the likes of Tommy Smith, Ryan Thomas and Shane Smeltz all in the mix after receiving limited game time in Saturday’s match.

Due to the professional nature of Hudson’s preparations, Durante insists any alterations to the personnel will not result in any issues.

"It won’t be challenging at all. Everyone understands the system really well and we’ve had a really good build up to these games," the Phoenix captain says.

"The gaffer is really switched on and he makes sure everyone knows their roles and expectations within the team. So if there are changes then it will still be status quo and we’ll be going in with the same mind set we had over there."

Please find attached audio from interviews with All Whites defender Andrew Durante and midfielder Marco Rojas.

Match Details

New Zealand vs Fiji

OFC Stage 3 Qualifiers for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Tuesday 28 March, 7.35pm

Live on SKY Sport

New Zealand (from): 1. Stefan Marinovic (GK), 3. Deklan Wynne, 4. Themi Tzimopoulos, 5. Michael Boxall, 6. Bill Tuiloma, 7. Dane Ingham, 8. Michael McGlinchey, 9. Chris Wood, 10. Shane Smeltz, 11. Marco Rojas, 12. Glen Moss (GK), 13. Alex Rufer, 14. Ryan Thomas, 15. Clayton Lewis, 16. Sam Brotherton, 17. Thomas Doyle, 18. Kip Colvey, 19. Moses Dyer, 20. Tommy Smith, 21. Jai Ingham, 22. Andrew Durante, 23. Tamati Williams (GK)

Coach: Anthony Hudson