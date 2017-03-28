Wellington Firebirds named for Final Round of Plunket Shield

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 11:32

The Wellington Firebirds team to play Canterbury at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval from Wednesday 29th March to Saturday 1st April has been named. The side for the final match of the season is the same one which played Northern Districts at Mt Maunganui.

Although the Firebirds’ hopes of adding to their Super Smash title have been extinguished, the match will play a large role in deciding the winner of the prestigious trophy. Canterbury hold a narrow 8-point lead over Auckland heading into the season’s conclusion and will be looking for a win to return the Plunket Shield to their trophy cabinet. As head coach Bruce Edgar notes, the Firebirds are intent on finishing their season on a high:

"Even though we are no longer in contention for the title, we will be doing our level best to disrupt Canterbury’s party. The lads are still fired up to do well in this match, especially given the rivalry between the teams."

The Wellington Firebirds squad is:

Michael Papps (Captain)

Brent Arnel

Hamish Bennett

Tom Blundell

Fraser Colson

Hamish Marshall

Matt McEwan

Iain McPeake

Luke Ronchi

Anurag Verma

Luke Woodcock

Peter Younghusband