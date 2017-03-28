Former PM John Key looks forward to football's growth

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 14:20

The former leader of New Zealand, who stepped down in December, was named yesterday as the Patron and Ambassador for one of New Zealand Football’s key partner and sponsor ISPS Handa as the governing body announced the ISPS Handa Premiership for the next three years from the 2017 - 18 season.

Earlier in the day Mr Key, the patron of the All Whites who attended the FIFA World Cup in South Africa in 2010, was invited to the All Whites training to meet coach Anthony Hudson and the team and speak with them ahead of their FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Fiji.

Mr Key experienced first-hand the impact the All Whites’ incredible run at the FIFA World Cup. He walked onto the pitch after the All Whites pulled off an incredible 1-1 draw with defending champions Italy at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit. Mr Key then saw the impact their heroics had on football participation numbers here in New Zealand.

"It was a great result and the team didn’t lose a game," he said. "That tournament encouraged a lot of young Kiwis to get involved in football. If we can qualify for Russia next year I am sure it will have the same impact."

Mr Key is excited to be aligned with New Zealand Football and ISPS Handa in an exciting time for the sport. More than 150,000 Kiwis are registered to play football and there is significant growth across all areas as the leading participation sport in New Zealand. He said it means a lot to him to be named as ISPS Handa’s Patron and Ambassador.

"This will be a long-term relationship with Dr Handa who is very philanthropic and wants to support organisations and football in New Zealand. For football, it is a sport we want to actively encourage young New Zealanders to participate in. They needed more support and more sponsorship. It is great having someone from offshore who is bringing some money not only in golf and Paralympics teams but now football."

New Zealand Football Chief Executive Andy Martin said Mr Key’s involvement is a huge coup for the game.

"What a bonus," said Martin. "We didn’t know John’s involvement when we did the deal. As we are trying to influence the older decision makers in New Zealand who have been brought up with rugby, having someone like Handa but also John Key to endorse us to take a second glance, people will start to see there is a return on investment from football and that we can go to countries that perhaps other sports can’t, and we have John Key in our camp as well. What a great feather in our cap."

ISPS Handa Director Midori Miyazaki said that Mr Key, who she and Dr Handa met during their involvement with the ISPS Handa New Zealand Golf Opens, played a significant role in the partnership.

"I do have to say that it was [John] who really encouraged Dr Handa to sign the contract with New Zealand Football," she said.

"It is really the relationship that is very important in these endeavours so we are happy and we are very grateful. There is nothing better than this that can happen to us. John has been the leader of New Zealand for eight years or more and his insight to things here in New Zealand and internationally will be very special and we’d like to be guided by him in a way that will make our projects very impactful."

Mr Key described Dr Handa as an amazingly generous man. He said Dr Handa has a range of foundations and he believes strongly in the power of sport, particularly in blind and disabled athletes.

"He believes that if you support abled bodied sports, then those sports will grow and that is good for them but also for blind and disabled athletes. He is the No1 proponent around the world of blind and disabled golf and he is increasingly becoming fascinated by football which is a really good thing."

Mr Key said it was great to attend an All Whites training and talk with coach Anthony Hudson about his aspirations to take the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He was excited about getting more involved with the game.

"I don’t consider myself an expert on football but I am really passionate about the game and this year I am looking forward to getting out there amongst the football community and watching a few games of the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup and Premiership."