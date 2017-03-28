All Whites: Wood ruled out of second game

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 18:30

All Whites captain Chris Wood has been ruled out of the return home leg of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Fiji after picking up an injury in the team’s 2-0 win at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The 25-year-old, who has been in incredible form for Leeds United in the Championship where he has scored 24 goals in the league this season, has travelled back to the United Kingdom early.

Wood, who scored a penalty in the 47th minute to open the scoring in the muggy conditions, suffered a heavy challenge from behind in the game, which caused Wood issues late in the game. All Whites coach Anthony Hudson decided against risking his main striker.

Hudson believed his 21-man squad would be good enough to finish the job against Fiji tonight at Westpac Stadium.

"Chris is obviously a significant player and leader for us so it is a blow, but we have a strong squad here and I am sure we have enough quality to get the result in Wellington tonight," he says.

"Chris's injury is not too serious but I've decided to be extra cautious. It is important that we have a fit and healthy Chris Wood for the FIFA Confederations Cup and qualifiers late in the year.

"As i said after the last game, it's important for us now to push on again and put another strong performance in."

The All Whites, who have secured seven points so far from their home and away games against New Caledonia and Fiji, need only one further point tonight to qualify for the OFC Final Stage of FIFA World Cup Qualifying.

All Whites v Fiji - OFC Stage Three Qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

Game 2

When: Tuesday 28 March, kick off 7.35pm

Where: Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand