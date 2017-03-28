All Whites book final with second Fiji win

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 21:21

The All Whites have booked a place in the final of OFC Stage 3 qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after sweeping aside Fiji 2-0 with an assured performance at Westpac Stadium in Wellington this evening.

A double from Ryan Thomas - his first goals in a white shirt - were enough to again dispose of Fiji, whose attack was expertly shut down by a characteristically composed All Whites defence in front of a crowd of over 10,000.

With captain Chris Wood not risked after picking up a knock in Saturday’s 2-0 win in the away leg and Bill Tuiloma suspended, coach Anthony Hudson took the opportunity to rotate his squad, 17-year-old Dane Ingham making his debut at right wing-back as Shane Smeltz, Ryan Thomas, Tom Doyle and Tommy Smith all also came into the 3-5-2 line-up. In the absence of Wood, Wellington Phoenix skipper Andrew Durante took the armband.

After picking up seven points with two wins and a draw in Stage 3 qualifying so far, the All Whites needed only a point to book a spot in the two-legged Oceania final that will find the identity of the team set to progress to the inter-continental play-off.

But the All Whites players had made their intention of going out to win the match clear during the build-up and put those words into action with a dominant display to confirm they would top Group A in style.

New Zealand were in confident mood from the kick-off, stroking the ball around accurately on the slick Westpac Stadium surface before carving out several goal-scoring opportunities with flowing moves. The first was started by left wing-back Tom Doyle, in familiar surroundings as a Wellington Phoenix player, who was at the heart of some slick passing before crossing to Shane Smeltz but put his delivery a tad too high for his club team mate to head cleanly.

The next opportunity came at the end of a similarly impressive passage of play, Thomas playing a double one-two with fellow midfielder Clayton Lewis before seeing his low strike saved at point-blank range by Fiji goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara. Lewis then had a crack himself from distance and struck it well but the effort went straight to Mateinaqara, who beat it away.

It was then the turn of Tommy Smith - starting his first match for the All Whites in over two years - to come close when he headed a cross against the woodwork.

The home side had already created four good opportunities and the game was barely 25 minutes old so it seemed like it was only a matter of time before they found the net. Sure enough, the classy Thomas duly did so just a few moments later in impressive fashion when he latched onto a Shane Smeltz lay-off just outside the box and sweetly struck it into the bottom corner.

It was a lead the All Whites richly deserved and they went on to continue to dominate possession for the remainder of the half while Fiji failed to test Stefan Marinovic in the New Zealand goal. The start of the second spell was less eventful than the first with chances proving hard to come by for either side and New Zealand did not threaten again until a punch from Mateinaqara landed at the feet of Thomas and he blazed his attempt at a second goal wide in the 54th minute.

Seconds later, Smeltz very nearly got his toe to a cross on the edge of the six yard box and Rojas couldn’t quite get there either as the Fiji goal escaped unscathed. The All Whites were enjoying a good spell of pressure at the end of the stadium where their most vociferous fans were gathered and again looked odds on to extend their lead when a deep Lewis cross found Thomas and he jinked his way past a marker but couldn’t pick out a team mate as Fiji scrambled clear.

Lewis then tried another of his trademark thunderbolts from distance but saw his effort blocked and that proved to be his last action of the match as he picked up an injury and was replaced by Jai Ingham just after the hour. With brother Dane also making his first appearance, it was a proud moment for the Ingham family and it was also turning into a memorable night for Thomas, who had earlier needed treatment but was soon fit enough to double New Zealand’s advantage in the 68th minute.

Doyle had been a thorn in Fiji’s side all evening down the left and a perfectly-flighted cross from that source picked out the darting run of Thomas, who then executed a deft glancing header for his second goal of both the evening and his All Whites career. Smeltz thought he’d scored a third for New Zealand in the 82nd minute after pouncing on a goalkeeper error but the goal wa ruled out for offside.

But that decision mattered little as Hudson’s side went on to close out the win and record their second 2-0 victory over Fiji in four days. The All Whites will now play the winner of Group B in a home-and-away play-off between August 28 and September 5 for a place in the inter-continental play-off against the fifth-placed South American team.

Match Details

New Zealand 2 (Ryan Thomas 27’, 68’)

Fiji 0

New Zealand: 1. Stefan Marinovic (GK), 5. Michael Boxall, 7. Dane Ingham, 8. Michael McGlinchey, 10. Shane Smeltz (19. Moses Dyer), 11. Marco Rojas, 14. Ryan Thomas (13. Alex Rufer 84’), 15. Clayton Lewis (yellow card 17’), (21. Jai Ingham 61’), 17. Tom Doyle, 20. Tommy Smith, 22. Andrew Durante

Substitutes not used: 3. Deklan Wynne, 4. Themi Tzimopoulos, 12. Glen Moss, 16. Sam Brotherton, 18. Kip Colvey, 23. Tamati Williams (GK)