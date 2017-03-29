Boxing: Career ending tumour for female pioneer

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 00:24

A sad day in New Zealand Boxing as "The Samoan Sniper" Kirsty Lupeamanu announces her retirement due to a Pituitary Gland Tumour.

"As some of you may have known (not many) I have had a pituitary tumour for almost 4 years now...I had been signed off to boxing..however was not warned about possible bleeding in the tumour or growth. …Unfortunately I have been medically stopped to box...I was told if I continue I face fatal consequences" Kirsty announced on Facebook

Hamilton’s own Lupeamanu, by day is a full time mum to Benton (12) and Cayden (6), but by night she is a professional boxer. Lupeamanu had no amateur experience, but has been undefeated in the corporate division, main eventing 2 of her corporate bouts.

In April 2016, Lupeamanu debuted as a professional heavyweight boxer against "The Tongan Princess" Nailini Helu. This bout caused somewhat of a revolution, inspiring women to debut in boxing, with 2016 seeing 8 heavyweight women debuting as professionals. Now New Zealand has more female Heavyweight professional boxers than any other country in the world.

These women can be considered pioneers for pathing the way for New Zealand women to begin their career and put their place in the world. As for Lupeamanu in her career, she peaked at 9th in the world, retiring at 11th and peaked at 2nd in New Zealand rankings.

"I have boxed for almost 3 years now for many reasons.... 1. To show my children that even when things seem impossible...they aren't. 2. Because I found out I actually enjoy hitting people lol 3. To lose weight 4. For Toni and her family 5. To make my family proud and also my MTB family. I feel I can say I have successfully completed this...shorter than my goal...to be the champ."

Lupeamanu dedicated her career to Toni Johnston who passed away in 2014.

"I fought for my kids...family....and in the attempt to complete a journey my boxing sister Toni Johnston would've completed"

I can personally say that Kirsty is one of the nicest boxers that you could ever meet. She always works hard and is a great mum to her two kids. At the moment Lupeamanu is still discussing with her family what the next move for her treatment is but we hope for the best to Kirsty and send her lots of love.

"Dean and Trace...I could never ever repay you for all you have done for me and my children. All the time and effort. I love you both beyond words. Rangi and Winston...Thank you both so much. MTB I'm still here just no defensive sparring lol Thanks to all my fighters...I've had an amazing journey...Anita, Karina Ormsby, Nailini, The beautiful Victoria Nansen, And the world champion Alrie!!! Much love to all my MTB...I HOPE I MADE MTB PROUD"