Equestrian: Williamson to face biggest test of career

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 10:39

Wendi Williamson and Dejavu MH have travelled the globe to make the start line of the FEI World Cup Dressage Final in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Kumeu combination - the first New Zealanders to ever make the final - now face the biggest test of their career, competing against the world’s best dressage horses and riders.

Williamson faces 17 of the world’s top dressage athletes, including Olympic, World Cup, European and World champions.

DJ, a 12-year-old Hanoverian, left New Zealand in early March, flying to the UK in a 50-hour journey with groom Hannah Comrie, via Melbourne, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. They then based in Gloucestershire before heading to Amsterdam where they joined a charter flight to Omaha.

Once on the ground in the US, DJ and the other international horses spent three days in quarantine at the show. During this time they were only allowed to be hand-walked, meaning no training for five days in all.

DJ’s arena familiarisation went well this morning (Wednesday) and the Kiwi combo are attracting plenty of interest from the international press.

"We have tweaked the musical routine a little - in my usual fashion before a show," says Williamson. "I am sorry to those who love Timmy Trumpet, but we have new music too - (husband) Jonnie has been busy."

It’s an anxious and exciting time for rider Wendi Williamson. Just last week they had their final training session with British dressage superstar Charlotte Dujardin, and Williamson says DJ is feeling great.

"We are so lucky she has made time in her super busy daily routine to fit us in" she said.

"Just getting us and DJ to Omaha has been quite a logistical feat to organise."

The team are hugely grateful for all the support they continue to receive from home.

"I hope we can show just what we can do at Omaha," she says.

The World Cup Final is held annually, with the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Final. This is the first time New Zealand has had a dressage combination in the final, but have had a number of jumpers make their final over the years.

The indoor equestrian world championship is considered the most prestigious competition in the sport outside of the Olympic Games and World Equestrian Games.

Historically the dressage has been dominated by combinations from The Netherlands, with Anky van Grunsven (NED) having won it nine times.

Wednesday (March 29) is the familiarisation day for dressage riders, with the Grand Prix on Thursday afternoon, a dressage showcase on Friday and the freestyle to music - the class that will determine the FEI World Cup Final winner - on Saturday (April 1).

The good oil . . .

WHAT: FEI World Cup Dressage Final

WHERE: CenturyLink Centre, Omaha, Nebraska, USA

WHEN: March 29-April 2, 2017

MORE INFO: www.omahaworldcup2017.com

ESNZ (www.nzequestrian.org.nz) will have updates on Williamson’s progress as the competition unfolds.